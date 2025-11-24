Speaker Wetang’ula allies hit back at Natembeya over ‘Shenzi and Mtu Bure’ remarks,

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Speaker of The National Assembly Moses Wetangula has assured voters that security has been reinforced to prevent any violence that could disrupt Thursday’s poll.

Speaking during a campaign rally for the Ford-Kenya’s Candidate in Chwele-Kabuchai, Wetang’ula reaffirmed that the nation is watching this by-election and expressed confidence that Vincent Maunda will win.

“I reaffirmed that the nation is watching this by-election and expressed confidence that Maunda will win, strengthening FORD–Kenya and exposing the betrayal of those who turned against me despite my investment in their political rise,” he said.

Ford Kenya MPs David Wafula Wakoli, Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, Kanduyi MP John Makali, and the President’s long-time aide Farouk Kibet fired back at Trans-Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, terming as outrageous his claims that the Speaker is politically short-sighted.

They described Natembeya’s comments as an unnecessary provocation aimed at distracting Western Kenya region and its leaders from their growing unity of purpose ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At the same time, Pepela dismissed Natembeya’s claims of being attacked during his tour of Chwele- Kabuchai on Saturday , accusing the governor of staging the incident to gain public sympathy.

“We want to remind him of who he is. He served as a Regional Commissioner in the Rift Valley, you know the kind of power he wielded there. If tear-gas canisters appeared here in Kabuchai, he knows very well where they came from. He is the one who brought them and threw them at the crowd just to seek sympathy,” Pepela said.

Makali echoed the sentiments, accusing Natembeya of trying to seek relevance by dragging Wetang’ula’s name into petty political fights.

“We respect him as the elected leader of Trans Nzoia County. But when he comes to Bungoma for political tourism and starts dividing our people, that must stop. This constant name-calling must stop,” Makali said.

“If Governor Natembeya wants to engage in politics, let him do so with ideas not by insulting leaders who have served this nation for decades,”he added.

Farouk Kibet went further, warning the governor against what he termed personal attacks disguised as political statements.

“Natembeya is much as useless person, we know his history , he cannot carry a tear-gas canister and blame it on others like Speaker Wetang’ula because the speaker is a clean make .The governor should find better ways of expressing himself,” Kibet said.

“Wetang’ula is focused on national duties and building the region. He cannot descend into mud-slinging. The governor should also learn to lead without abusing others,” he added.

On his part, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula , who lead the campaigns , took a swipe at Ex-Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati and Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, describing them as an estranged sons who had chosen to defy the very political father who raised them and who, he warned, were now headed for a political dead end.

“There are those we helped rise to leadership on our party ticket like the Member of Parliament for Kabuchai,” Wetang’ula said.

“Today, he spends his time fighting my shadow whenever I pass. He is busy chasing shadows while I am focused on forging ahead,”

Wetang’ula insisted that his political camp had maintained decorum throughout their campaign activities.

“When we were at Busakala Primary School, we insulted no one. We simply asked for votes for our candidate and reminded our people of the journey we have walked together. Where we are headed is close very close and we shall enter the political seat our fathers once desired,” he noted.