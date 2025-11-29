Sh440mn Lake Victoria Basin HQ launched in Kisumu

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 29 — The Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) on Saturday officially opened its new Sh440 million headquarters complex in Kisumu, marking one of the most significant joint regional investments undertaken by East African Community (EAC) member states in recent years.

The state-of-the-art facility — built and financed jointly by taxpayers across the region — is expected to enhance cooperation in the management of Africa’s largest freshwater basin and strengthen the commission’s role in research, policy coordination and environmental governance.

The launch was attended by regional leaders and diplomats, led by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs Beatrice Askul, who represented President William Ruto in his capacity as chair of the EAC Heads of State Summit.

“This headquarters is more than a building; it is a commitment to the livelihoods and prosperity of millions who depend on Lake Victoria,” Askul said, noting that more than 45 million people across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan rely on the lake for food, trade, water and transport.

The commissioning caps a process that began in 2008 when Kenya allocated 2.8 hectares along the Kisumu lakeshore for the regional institution.

Construction commenced in 2020 after partner states jointly approved the project and agreed to split the financing equally.

LVBC Executive Secretary Dr. Masinde Bwire said the building stands as a symbol of regional unity and commitment to shared development goals.

“This achievement is entirely funded by the people of East Africa through their governments,” he said. “It shows our collective resolve to invest in our future.”

Bwire added that the headquarters will serve as a hub for climate resilience research, policy harmonisation, transboundary resource management and regional operations. It is also expected to host high-level meetings, create local jobs and further cement Kisumu’s profile as a diplomatic, business and conference destination.

EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva applauded Kenya for providing land and logistical support during construction, including road upgrades to the site.

“Kenya’s allocation of land and continued support reflect its deep commitment to regional integration and the communities of the Lake Victoria Basin,” she said, adding that the facility is expected to boost tourism, hospitality and trade in Kisumu.

Ruto, through Askul, highlighted ongoing cross-border infrastructure projects — among them the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the planned Kenya–Uganda expressway backed by the African Development Bank.

He also cited improving maritime safety on Lake Victoria, with regional coordination centres in Mwanza and Kisumu either under construction or near commissioning.

Speakers acknowledged persistent threats facing the lake, including pollution, unregulated vessel movement, declining biodiversity and frequent maritime accidents. They expressed confidence that the new facility will enhance scientific monitoring, environmental data sharing and regional response mechanisms.

Representatives from the World Bank, GIZ, UNEP, UNESCO, the African Development Bank and the European Union attended the ceremony, underscoring the basin’s global importance.

Local leaders also welcomed the development, noting its economic benefits for the wider Nyanza region. Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr. Mathew Owili said the county is keen to partner with LVBC to promote environmental protection and tourism.