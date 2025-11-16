Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Bad girl’ Millie Odhiambo confronts Robert Alai over Winnie criticism

Odhiambo, who refers to herself as a “bad girl,” responded after Alai criticized Winnie Odinga’s warning to unnamed figures she accused of “cutting deals” at night with President William Ruto to allegedly undermine ODM.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Tensions inside the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) escalated on Saturday after Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo issued a warning to Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai over remarks directed at EALA legislator Winnie Odinga.

Alai questioned Odhiambo’s authority within the party, dismissing her criticism.

He accused Winnie of using “bedroom stereotypes” to attack female leaders, arguing that her prominence was tied to her lineage rather than political credentials.

His comments drew a swift response from Odhiambo during the ongoing ODM@20 celebrations in Mombasa.

“As a defender of women, I see Alai likes harassing women. We will deal with you head-on when you attack Winnie Odinga. That is where the heart of Baba is,” she said.

Alai fired back, in a show of defiance.

“I am happy the message reached home and the chief idler of the party has decided to respond,” he said.

The clash comes as ODM grapples with internal uncertainty, with senior members openly disagreeing amid debates over the party’s direction following the death of former leader Raila Odinga.

On Friday, Siaya Governor James Orengo warned ODM leaders against endorsing President Ruto’s re-election bid, insisting the party has leaders capable of challenging the head of state in the 2027 general elections.

