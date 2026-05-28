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Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs, Caroline Karugu, said in a statement that the order will not disrupt the operations of Kenyan traders currently doing business in Tanzania/FILE

Kenya

Karugu Named Acting ASALs PS as Harsama Shifts to Petroleum

“The reassignments are aimed at filling the vacancy arising from the resignation of the immediate former Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum and to ensure continuity in the administration and coordination of government functions within the affected State Departments,” read a circular from Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 — President William Ruto has appointed Kello Harsama to replace Mohammed Liban as Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum.

Liban was among three government officials who resigned in March after being implicated in the alleged importation of substandard fuel.

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Harsama previously served as Principal Secretary in the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development.

“The reassignments are aimed at filling the vacancy arising from the resignation of the immediate former Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum and to ensure continuity in the administration and coordination of government functions within the affected State Departments,” read a circular from Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

At the same time, Caroline Karugu has been appointed Acting Principal Secretary for the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development, in addition to her substantive role as Principal Secretary for East African Community (EAC) Affairs.

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