Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The legislation establishes a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for disaster risk management across both national and county governments, marking a major shift from reactive disaster response to proactive risk reduction and resilience building/MINA

Top stories

CS Murkomen Welcomes New Law to Strengthen Kenya’s Disaster Risk Management

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya, May 29-Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has welcomed President William Ruto’s assent to the National Disaster Risk Management Bill, 2023, describing it as a major milestone in strengthening Kenya’s capacity to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new law comes at a critical time following a series of deadly fire incidents in learning institutions, including the recent Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire that claimed 16 lives and raised fresh concerns over disaster preparedness and emergency response systems in schools.

The legislation establishes a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for disaster risk management across both national and county governments, marking a major shift from reactive disaster response to proactive risk reduction and resilience building.

“The Government remains committed to ensuring that lessons learned from recent tragedies translate into stronger prevention measures and more effective emergency response systems,” the CS said.

Among the key provisions in the Act is the establishment of the National Disaster Risk Management Authority, which will coordinate preparedness and response efforts across government agencies.

The Authority will also be tasked with developing national disaster management plans and ensuring emergency response resources are readily available when disasters occur.

The law further requires all public institutions, including schools, colleges, and hospitals, to implement mandatory disaster preparedness plans covering risk assessments, emergency planning, evacuation procedures, and capacity building.

In addition, the Act provides for the establishment of county disaster risk management committees aimed at improving rapid local response during emergencies.

Other provisions include the creation of a real-time national disaster information system as well as mechanisms for dignified assistance and relief for disaster victims and affected families.

Murkomen said the legislation promotes collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, humanitarian organisations, and local communities, while also clearly defining the responsibilities of both national and county governments to improve coordination and accountability.

He also commended Kimani Ichung’wah for sponsoring the Bill and praised both Houses of Parliament for passing the legislation.

“We congratulate the National Assembly Majority Leader, Hon. Kimani Ichung’wah, for sponsoring this important Bill and both Houses of Parliament for considering and approving it,” he said.

The enactment of the law is expected to strengthen Kenya’s institutional capacity to manage disasters and improve safety standards in public institutions across the country.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC Arrests Kenya Power Staff Over KSh30,000 Bribe

Investigations established that the suspect, a technician attached to the Kenya Power Donholm Office, allegedly demanded 30,000 Shillings from the complainant in exchange for...

17 minutes ago

Kenya

Ogamba dissolves Utumishi School Board after probe exposes safety failures

"The school did not adhere to the safety requirements as stipulated in the school safety manual and the basic education regulations. In particular, there...

36 minutes ago

Top stories

CJ Koome appoints Justice Wanjiru Karanja acting Court of Appeal president ahead of June election

Justice Wanjiru, the court’s most senior judge, will hold the position in an acting capacity pending the election of a substantive president by judges...

2 hours ago

Top stories

MPs summon Health CS Duale over reported Ebola quarantine arrangement involving U.S. citizens

Duale is expected to appear before the parliamentary committee on Tuesday, June 2, to provide lawmakers with a comprehensive briefing on the arrangement and...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Cambodia dismisses viral deportation notice targeting Kenyans, other Africans as fake

Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration, under the Ministry of Interior, said the document, which has circulated on websites and social media platforms, was fabricated...

3 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Arrests 8 Students Linked to Deadly Utumishi Girls School Arson in Gilgil

Forensic examinations, and witness interviews, identified the eight girls as persons of interest connected to the deadly dormitory fire.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua Accuses Govt of Risking Kenyan Lives Over Ebola Facility Plans, welcomes court suspension

Gachagua praised the Judiciary for what he called standing firm against “the excesses of a rogue regime.”

4 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi: Kenya being Proactive in Establishing US-Backed Ebola Facility

Mudavadi emphasized that the move is part of a broader national strategy to enhance rapid response capacity in the event of an Ebola outbreak...

5 hours ago