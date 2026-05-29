CS Murkomen Welcomes New Law to Strengthen Kenya’s Disaster Risk Management

NAIROBI,Kenya, May 29-Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has welcomed President William Ruto’s assent to the National Disaster Risk Management Bill, 2023, describing it as a major milestone in strengthening Kenya’s capacity to prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters.

The new law comes at a critical time following a series of deadly fire incidents in learning institutions, including the recent Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire that claimed 16 lives and raised fresh concerns over disaster preparedness and emergency response systems in schools.

The legislation establishes a comprehensive legal and institutional framework for disaster risk management across both national and county governments, marking a major shift from reactive disaster response to proactive risk reduction and resilience building.

“The Government remains committed to ensuring that lessons learned from recent tragedies translate into stronger prevention measures and more effective emergency response systems,” the CS said.

Among the key provisions in the Act is the establishment of the National Disaster Risk Management Authority, which will coordinate preparedness and response efforts across government agencies.

The Authority will also be tasked with developing national disaster management plans and ensuring emergency response resources are readily available when disasters occur.

The law further requires all public institutions, including schools, colleges, and hospitals, to implement mandatory disaster preparedness plans covering risk assessments, emergency planning, evacuation procedures, and capacity building.

In addition, the Act provides for the establishment of county disaster risk management committees aimed at improving rapid local response during emergencies.

Other provisions include the creation of a real-time national disaster information system as well as mechanisms for dignified assistance and relief for disaster victims and affected families.

Murkomen said the legislation promotes collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, humanitarian organisations, and local communities, while also clearly defining the responsibilities of both national and county governments to improve coordination and accountability.

He also commended Kimani Ichung’wah for sponsoring the Bill and praised both Houses of Parliament for passing the legislation.

“We congratulate the National Assembly Majority Leader, Hon. Kimani Ichung’wah, for sponsoring this important Bill and both Houses of Parliament for considering and approving it,” he said.

The enactment of the law is expected to strengthen Kenya’s institutional capacity to manage disasters and improve safety standards in public institutions across the country.