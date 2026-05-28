Counties, National Government Seal Sh4bn CAIPs Deal

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The National and county governments have signed a KSh4 billion agreement on phase two of the establishment of 16 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs).

President William Ruto, who witnessed the signing ceremony, said the government has disbursed a total of KSh8.5 billion for CAIPs at KSh250 million to each of the 34 participating counties.

Additionally, the President said, the government is investing KSh2.4 billion in common user facilities for the CAIPs programme, with KSh150 million allocated to each facility to support specific value-addition priorities of every county.

He noted that the programme is transforming counties into engines of industrialisation, innovation, job creation, and economic transformation and moving Kenya “from a consumption economy to a production economy”.

“Once operational, these industrial parks will significantly expand value addition to agricultural and natural resources at the county level, reduce post-harvest losses, create jobs for thousands of young people, expand market access for local products, attract private investment into manufacturing and agro-processing, strengthen exports, and enhance the competitiveness of our counties and our country,” he said.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at State House Nairobi on Thursday, President Ruto noted that 10 out of the first 18 CAIPs are now complete and ready for investors.

Governors, led by Council of Governors Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi and Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, among others, were present.

The President noted that the programme has taken industry closer to the people, unlocked the productive potential of counties, and will ensure that every part of Kenya participates meaningfully in national growth and prosperity.

He explained that countries that have succeeded in exporting products started from the grassroots.

“The County Aggregation and Industrial Parks programme is one of the most consequential economic transformation initiatives under our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda,” he said.

He urged implementing counties to fast-track infrastructure development, strengthen governance and accountability systems, ensure prudent utilisation of public resources, prepare for investor onboarding and operationalisation, and work closely with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industrialisation and relevant agencies in resolving any emerging issues.

“The ministry remains fully committed to providing the policy direction, technical support, and coordination necessary for the successful implementation of this programme,” he said.

Governor Abdullahi pointed out that counties will continue cooperating with the government to fully implement the CAIPs.

Additionally, Abdullahi, who is also the governor of Wajir, noted that the Affordable Housing Programme is among the biggest estate development projects in the counties.

“On behalf of the governors, I thank you for the effort you continue to make to change Kenya for the better,” Abdullahi said.

He confirmed that counties have already contributed their co-funding while the National Government has disbursed its contribution.

Kinyanjui said the CAIPs reflect President Ruto’s vision of a nation that produces for itself, adds value, and creates jobs.

“The programme was a good example of how a nation can be self-reliant,” he said.