Natembeya blames Wetang’ula for chaos in Chwele-Kabuchai Ward campaign rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 — Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya was on Friday forced to cut short his address after his rally in Chwele–Kabuchai Ward was disrupted when police fired tear gas to disperse rowdy youths.

Residents were forced to scamper for safety as Natembeya’s security detail rushed to evacuate him from the roof of his vehicle, where he had been addressing the crowd.

Natembeya, Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga, and former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati were in the area to popularise the candidature of independent aspirant Eric Wekesa.

The Trans Nzoia Governor accused National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula of orchestrating the violence.

“I want to say shame on you, Wetang’ula. I have attended many meetings in this country and I have never seen one where marauding youths are armed with jembe sticks,” he said.

“You preside over the National Assembly where laws are made. You are supposed to be the custodian of the Constitution; you should be at the forefront defending the law. Allow people to assemble.”

Wetang’ula’s Ford-Kenya is fielding Vincent Maunda for seat which fell vacant following the death of the former MCA James Barasa Mukhongo in August 2025.