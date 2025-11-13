Connect with us

Kenyans mock Museveni’s ‘shared ocean’ claim as hotelier Mohammed Hersi leads humorous pushback

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni’s latest remarks suggesting that landlocked Uganda should have access to the Indian Ocean have sparked an online backlash and a wave of satire among Kenyans.

Museveni likened the issue to tenants in a block of flats, arguing that “all flats are entitled to the compound,” and therefore Uganda — though landlocked — should also enjoy rights to the Indian Ocean.

“Uganda is landlocked inside here. But where is my ocean? My ocean is the Indian Ocean. It belongs to me! I am on the top floor of the block, and then you say the compound belongs to the ones on the ground floor. This is madness,” Museveni said during a public address on November 10.

The statement drew instant reactions from Kenyans on social media, many dismissing the analogy as flawed.

Veteran hotelier and tourism promoter Mohammed Hersi offered one of the most viral responses, asking if Museveni would apply the same logic to Lake Victoria and other resources found in Uganda.

“You also enjoy amazing view at the top apartment. In this case Uganda has River Nile and also one of the biggest shares of Lake Victoria at 45pc while Tanzania is 49pc. Kenya has a paltry 6pc,” Hersi stated.

“Can we also use the same analogy to claim part of Lake Victoria?” he posed, adding “Even our claim to that tiny rocky Migingo island gave Mzee serious migraine.”

Rewriting geography?

Many Kenyans echoed Hersi’s sentiments, pointing out that Uganda already benefits significantly from Lake Victoria and the River Nile, both crucial to its economy and ecosystems.

Others used humor and memes to poke fun at Museveni’s ocean analogy, suggesting that geography cannot be rewritten through metaphors.

“Assuming he is given the ocean, he will still need land to get to it,” another user observed.

“The Ugandan Oil is for all East African countries. You can’t claim the top floor for space for drying clothes is yours alone,” yet another user quipped.

Ugandans however backed Museveni’s position with some calling for a review of international law to anchor universal access to seas.

“It’s true. All countries Access to the sea/ocean waters should be enshrined in international laws and treaties,” a Ugandan user named Jovans Mbabazi asserted.

Museveni has previously raised similar arguments in the context of regional trade and logistics, advocating for greater access for landlocked states to seaports in neighboring countries such as Kenya and Tanzania.

However, his latest remarks have reignited old debates on sovereignty, geography, and the limits of regional integration.

