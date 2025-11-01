Connect with us

JKUAT Shuts Down Classes indefinitely as University Staff Strike Bites

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1- Learning at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has been suspended indefinitely as the nationwide strike by university staff continues to cripple public universities across the country.

In a notice issued on Thursday, October 30, 2025, the University’s Senate resolved to temporarily suspend all academic activities with immediate effect following the disruption caused by the industrial action by members of the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) and the Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU).

“Due to the ongoing industrial action… which has adversely affected the normal operations of academic programmes, a Special Meeting of Senate held on Thursday, 30th October 2025, resolved that the University temporarily suspends academic activities with immediate effect until further notice,” read the notice.

According to the directive signed by Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) Prof. Robert Kinyua all students are required to vacate the University’s Juja Campus by 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

However, the suspension will not affect medical students on clinical rotations, students of the JKUAT TVET Institute, Mombasa and Nakuru campuses, JKUAT/KESRA students, or postgraduate students conducting research.

The management expressed regret over the decision, citing the prolonged strike that has left lectures, exams, and administrative operations in limbo.

“The University management regrets any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your understanding and cooperation during this period,” the statement added.

JKUAT’s closure adds to growing anxiety among thousands of students across Kenya’s 39 public universities, as learning remains paralyzed amid the standoff between the government and university staff unions.

The strike, now entering its sixth week, stems from a dispute over the payment of Sh7.76 billion in arrears under the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and other salary-related issues.

While the government this week announced approval of a three-year payment plan for the arrears, the unions have rejected the offer, insisting on a one-off payment.

With no deal in sight, universities have been forced to suspend lectures, postpone exams, and in some cases, close entirely raising fears of a lost academic semester for thousands of students.

