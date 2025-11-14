DP Kindiki urges MPs to support Infrastructure Fund Bill

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Nov 14 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has asked lawmakers to rally behind the proposed Infrastructure Fund Bill, saying it will enable the government to deliver large-scale development projects across the country.

Speaking in Machakos during President William Ruto’s tour of the Ukambani region, Kindiki said the fund is central to improving roads, electricity supply, irrigation and other key sectors.

“We must put in place the Infrastructure Fund to enable us to meet these demands,” he said.

“It will help us construct an additional 10,000km of tarmac roads, 10,000MW of electricity, 50 mega dams to help us irrigate our lands and produce more food and achieve other critical projects.”

The Deputy President appealed to MPs to support the Bill when it comes before Parliament, saying it would accelerate Kenya’s long-term development.

“I’m requesting our lawmakers to support the Infrastructure Fund Bill when it is brought to Parliament for adoption so that we actualize these infrastructure projects and take our country forward and move it from third to first world,” he said.

Kindiki stressed that the government’s development agenda would be implemented fairly across all regions.

“As the government we will develop the whole country,” he said.

“There is no part that will be left behind because of political, region or religious affiliation because Kenya is one. We are one country, one people.”

He assured residents that Machakos and the broader Ukambani region would receive equal attention in upcoming projects.

“Every part of Kenya deserves roads, electricity, markets, water and other development activities,” he said.

“We will ensure Machakos is equally developed like every other part of the country. We will not allow Machakos and Ukambani to lag behind again in development.”

In early November,President William Ruto had announced that his government will soon table sweeping proposals in Parliament aimed at transforming Kenya from a third-world nation into a first-world country within the next three decades.

President Ruto said the plan which will be presented to Parliament in the coming weeks focuses on major investments in infrastructure, energy, and agriculture, targeting a combined budget of about KSh 4.5 trillion.

“We have the greatest potential as a nation. Our being a third world country is a mistake. We have the men and women, the plans, and the vision to move Kenya from a third world country to a first world country,” Ruto declared.

According to the President, KSh 1.5 trillion will go toward improving roads, railways, and airports; another KSh 1.5 trillion toward expanding the country’s energy sector; and an additional KSh 1.5 trillion to bring two million acres of land under irrigation for food production.

Ruto emphasized that the transformation would not require new taxes, saying the government would rely on strategic partnerships and prudent management of resources to fund the ambitious program.

He also dismissed critics who portray Kenya as a failed state, saying such claims are baseless affirming that under the broad based government framework between Kenya Kwanza regime and ODM party the nation will propel forward.

“Shame on those who say Kenya is a failed state. Kenya is a blessed nation a great nation and we are moving forward because we believe in ourselves, we believe in God, and we believe in our country,” he said.

“Where there is unity, God commands a blessing.That’s why we have formed an inclusive government because unity is God’s will,” President Ruto added.