University student charged with sharing fake KCSE exam on Whatsapp

The suspect is accused that on diverse dates between 2022 and October 11, 2025, at an unknown location within Kenya, he intentionally published false information through a WhatsApp group known as “Teachers KNEC Exams 2025.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 28 A university student has been arraigned in court for allegedly publishing false and misleading information about the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations and for unlawful possession of several national identity cards belonging to other individuals.

He who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Physics, allegedly claimed to be in possession of the 2025 KCSE examination papers, purporting that the materials originated from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

The prosecution told the court that the accused published the information with the intent to have it believed and acted upon as genuine, thereby defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

He faces a charge of false publication, contrary to Section 22(1) of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act No. 5 of 2018.

In addition, the suspect has been charged with three counts of unlawful possession of other persons’ national identity cards, contrary to Section 14(1) and Section 14(f) of the Registration of Persons Act, Cap 107 Laws of Kenya.

The court heard that on October 11, 2025, at Kianjai area in Tigania West Sub-County, Meru County, the accused was found in possession of National Identity Card No. 560150379, belonging to Lucy Muthoni Kimencu, without lawful authority.

In a separate count, he was also found with National Identity Card No. 37806435, belonging to Bosco Kioko Wambua, as well as another unidentified identity card, all in contravention of the law.

He denied all charges when he appeared before the court.

The prosecution requested that he be detained pending further investigations into possible links between the alleged fake exam claims and the recovered identity cards.

He was, however, released on a cash bail of KSh100,000 pending the hearing and determination of the case.

