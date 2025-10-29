Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Commissions Construction of Sh70mn Susan Kihika Comprehensive School in Nakuru

President Ruto, who is on a three-day development tour of Nakuru County, said the project is expected to cost Sh70 million.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 29 – President William Ruto has commissioned the construction of a comprehensive school in the densely populated Kiratina Estate of Nakuru Town East, bringing hope to residents whose children previously had to walk long distances to access basic education.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of Susan Kihika Comprehensive School, President Ruto, who is on a three-day development tour of Nakuru County, said the project is expected to cost Sh70 million.

He highlighted the dangers children face walking to schools outside the estate, including crossing the busy Nakuru-Nairobi Highway to reach institutions in Free Area and Naka Estates, while others trek long distances to schools in Bahati Sub-county.

President Ruto commended Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika for allocating an unused piece of public land for the school. He also announced that he would contribute Sh15 million to accelerate the construction, noting that the governor did not have sufficient funds to start the project.

The new school will feature an Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) unit, a primary school section, and a Junior Secondary School unit, providing comprehensive education within the estate.

President Ruto also urged the area Member of Parliament David Gikaria to utilize National Government Constituency Development Funds (NG-CDF) to ensure the project’s swift completion.

“I will be back in Nakuru to officially launch this school on January 20 next year,” he said.

Later today, the President is scheduled to launch an affordable housing project in the Pipeline area, which will see the construction of 2,500 houses, and commission the dualling of the Rironi-Mau Summit Road, among other development projects in Kipyangwany area of Gilgil Sub-county.

