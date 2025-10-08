Kisii, Nyamira receive geospatial Labs to Curb Land Fraud and Monitor County Staff

KISII, Kenya Oct 8 — The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), in partnership with the European Union, has officially handed over state-of-the-art Geospatial Information Labs to the Kisii and Nyamira county governments in a major step toward improving land governance, planning, and environmental management in the region.

Each lab, valued at KSh 30 million, is equipped with advanced mapping and satellite data systems. These tools will enable county governments to collect, analyze, and store accurate spatial data related to land ownership, boundaries, and resource distribution.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, FAO Deputy Country Representative Hamisi Williams said the labs would help enhance transparency in land transactions and support data-driven planning and development.

“For the last seven years, we have been implementing the Land Governance Programme. The second phase aims to cover all the remaining counties to ensure that all 47 counties are included,” Williams said.

He emphasized that a key component of the programme is the digitization of land titles to enhance land security.

“This lab is more than a digitalization tool. It plays a critical role in ensuring land security, improving urban and municipal planning, and boosting county revenue. It cuts across all sectors,” he added.

Kisii County Executive Committee Member for Lands, Physical Planning, Housing, and Urban Development, Dr. Grace Nyarang’o, welcomed the donation, noting that it will make revenue collection more efficient and give landowners easier access to digital land information.

“This lab will save us time when paying and following up on land rates with the county government. We sincerely applaud the donors for this timely support,” Dr. Nyarang’o said.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati noted that the new lab would help address land irregularities, monitor ongoing construction projects, and enhance revenue collection.

“The center will also support other departments, including agriculture, environment, and disaster management, by providing up-to-date geospatial data critical for decision-making and resource allocation,” he said.

Governor Arati also revealed plans to integrate biometric systems to monitor county employees and ensure accountability. “We are going to track every county employee—where they are and what they are doing while on duty,” he stated.

He further cautioned individuals who evade paying land rates, warning that the county government will intensify enforcement efforts to ensure compliance.