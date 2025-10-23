Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Met warned that heavy (20–50mm) to very heavy rainfall (>50mm) may be experienced in some areas, accompanied by gusty winds, which could cause damage to trees, power lines, and light structures/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Met revises heavy rains advisory to above 50mm with flooding, landslide risks

Kenya Met warns of intensified rainfall exceeding 50mm in 24 hours across 30 counties, including Nairobi, with heightened risks of flooding, landslides, and strong winds.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has revised its heavy rainfall advisory, warning that ongoing rains across several parts of the country are expected to intensify to over 50mm in 24 hours, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides in at least 30 counties, including Nairobi.

According to the latest advisory issued on Wednesday afternoon, rainfall currently pounding parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Highlands West of the Rift Valley will intensify and spread further eastwards to include the Highlands East of the Rift (including Nairobi) and South-Eastern Lowlands from Thursday, October 23.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kenya Met warned that heavy (20–50mm) to very heavy rainfall (>50mm) may be experienced in some areas, accompanied by gusty winds, which could cause damage to trees, power lines, and light structures.

“Flooding may occur even in areas where it hasn’t rained directly, especially downstream regions. Residents are advised to remain vigilant, avoid walking or driving through moving water, and stay indoors during thunderstorms,” the advisory cautioned.

KMD listed affected counties to include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Narok and Baringo.

The agency also listed Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nyeri.

Precautionary evacuation

The rains will also hit Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, and parts of Kajiado, Machakos, and Makueni.

Heavy rains to pound most regions from Thursday, Kenya Met warns of floods and landslides » Capital News

The department advised Kenyans living in flood- and landslide-prone regions to move to safer ground and adhere to alerts issued by local authorities and disaster management agencies.

The heavy rainfall is also expected to mark the onset of the October–November–December (OND) short rains season across many parts of the country.

This period typically brings relief to drought-stricken areas but also poses significant risks, including flash floods, mudslides, and infrastructure damage.

Kenya Met said it would continue monitoring the evolving weather patterns and issue regular updates as conditions change.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy rains to pound most regions from Thursday, Kenya Met warns of floods and landslides

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country from October 23 to 30, 2025, marking the likely...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Over 4,000 displaced amid concerns of rising water levels around Lake Naivasha

Residents of the most affected areas — Kihoto, Karagita Landing Beach, and North Lake — have raised concerns that the flooding is causing massive...

September 11, 2025

County News

Govt begins construction of 50km dyke in flood-prone Nyando

LBDA Managing Director Wycliffe Ochiaga said the dykes will help alleviate the suffering of locals during flooding.

May 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Weatherman Issues Five-Day Forecast For Nairobi, Rift Valley and Central Kenya

Counties in the central region, including Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi, will remain mostly dry, though occasional afternoon...

February 8, 2025

Africa

Climatologists cite unplanned growth, rapid urbanisation as key drivers of flooding

Heavy rainfall is projected to increase in East African cities due to double pressure from rapid urbanisation rates and changing climate risks.

May 31, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki says 138 temporary shelters in place across 18 counties

Kindiki has mandated National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), supervised by respective County Security Committees(CSC), to establish more temporary shelter points to accommodate the rising...

May 4, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Water Authority issues flooding alert amid Seven Forks spilling

WARMA said the hydroelectric dams making up the Seven Forks were all at full capacity and spilling waters downstream.

April 30, 2024

County News

NEMA issues new storm water advisory targeting counties, companies

The agency also urged companies to to minimize the release of waste discharges to as to prevent the clogging of waterways and ensure the free flow of rain waters.

April 27, 2024