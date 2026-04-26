KCA University Launches Bold Alumni Plan to Drive Jobs and Mentorship Growth

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 26 – KCA University has unveiled an ambitious five-year Alumni Engagement Strategic Plan (2026–2030), positioning its more than 40,000 graduates at the center of a transformative agenda focused on job creation, mentorship, and economic impact.

The strategy was launched during the institution’s Annual Alumni Reunion held on Saturday at Safari Park Hotel under the theme “Back to Where It All Began.” The event also marked the rollout of a new Alumni Mentorship Programme aimed at directly linking graduates with career opportunities and industry networks.

Speaking at the launch, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prof. Isaiah Wakindiki said the university is redefining how it engages its alumni by shifting from traditional, passive relationships to a more structured and results-driven model.

“This is a defining shift in how we engage our alumni — from passive affiliation to active economic and professional contribution,” he said, adding that the university is building an ecosystem where mentorship, innovation, and opportunity converge to deliver measurable outcomes.

The five-year plan is built around five key pillars: lifecycle engagement, employability integration, community infrastructure, alumni advancement, and data and governance.

By 2030, the university is targeting an 85 percent graduate employment rate, 10,000 active mentorship connections, 50 regional and diaspora alumni chapters and Sh 50 million annually in alumni-driven income.

These targets reflect a broader push to align higher education outcomes with labour market demands and long-term institutional sustainability.

To strengthen implementation, KCA University has partnered with key private sector players. Uber will support mobility and event access, while BrighterMonday will anchor a dedicated Career Corner, connecting alumni to job opportunities, recruiters, and career development resources.

Healthcare services were also integrated into the experience, with AAR Healthcare offering complimentary on-site health screenings — underscoring a holistic approach to alumni welfare.

Organizers emphasized that the gathering was more than a social event, describing it as an immersive engagement platform designed to deliver real value. Attendees participated in curated spaces including a Business Exchange hub, mentorship sign-up desk, and career advisory sessions, alongside cohort meet-ups and academic progression guidance.

The event concluded with the official unveiling of the strategic plan and mentorship programme, followed by the Alumni Association Annual General Meeting and a gala dinner.

The initiative positions KCA University among institutions increasingly leveraging alumni networks not just for engagement, but as engines for employment, innovation, and economic growth.