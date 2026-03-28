Floods related death rise to 103, as police report 15 fatalities

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – The death toll from ongoing floods has climbed to 103, with 15 additional fatalities reported by the National Police Service (NPS) as search and rescue operations continue nationwide.

Police Spokesman Muchiri Nyagah says the additional fatalities were reported in the Nyanza, Western, Rift Valley, Eastern, and Central regions.

105 families have also been displaced, raising the total number of affected households to 2,795.

Residents in flood-prone and low-lying areas are advised to remain alert, strictly adhere to official advisories, and be prepared to take timely action, including evacuation if necessary.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) said rainfall is expected across the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, southeastern lowlands, and the coastal region.

Some areas may experience isolated heavy downpours, which could disrupt travel, farming, and other outdoor activities.