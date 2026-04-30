Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

BUDGET

US House votes to end government shutdown over immigration operations

The DHS, which oversees ICE and Border Control, has continued to run without routine funds since 14 February, leading to major disruptions and hours-long wait times at airports across the US.

Published

WASHINGTON DC, Apr 30 – US lawmakers have voted to end a 76-day partial government shutdown over opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations.

Members of the US House of Representatives approved a Senate-passed bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), sending it to President Donald Trump for signature on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The measure reopens DHS but does not provide funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or parts of Customs and Border Protection – the two subagencies responsible for immigration enforcement.

Democrats have refused to fund the two agencies, unless they are reformed following two deadly shootings in Minnesota involving federal immigration officers.

Republicans have rejected the demands, instead pushing for full funding for ICE and Border Patrol, resulting in the impasse.

The two agencies would now get additional funding in another, separate bill, that is currently being considered by the House.

The DHS, which oversees these two agencies, has continued to run without routine funds since 14 February, leading to major disruptions and hours-long wait times at airports across the US.

But Thursday’s vote clears the funding deadlock, ensuring security officers at checkpoints can now get paid.

In March, after days of snarled traffic at US airports, Trump signed executive order to pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, who are considered essential workers and are required to work without immediate pay during a federal shutdown.

While that eased tensions, the Trump administration warned that emergency DHS funds were set to run out later this week.

Calls for action further intensified after Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, where prosecutors say a man attempted to assassinate Trump.

The White House budget office warned that Homeland Security operations not involved in Trump’s immigration crackdown could run out of money in May for workers employed in presidential and airport security.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had resited bringing the Senate-passed bill to a vote for weeks, calling it inadequate and insisting that immigration enforcement be fully funded, eventually relented.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

SGBV

Melania Trump urges ABC to ‘take stand’ on Jimmy Kimmel after widow joke

In a post on X on Monday, Melania Trump said "people like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to...

3 days ago

Headlines

Senate Commitee inquires into Kisumu Municipal Board Operations

This decision follows a damning testimony from Kisumu County municipal board chairpersons, who alerted the Senate to a total breakdown in the working relationship...

3 days ago

Headlines

Suspect at White House correspondents’ dinner charged with using firearms and assault

Jeanine Pirro, US Attorney for Washington, said the suspect is facing two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assaulting...

5 days ago

crime

Activist Charged Over Alleged KSh1.7M Extortion Bid Targeting KWS Boss

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – A 40-year old man has been charged before a Nairobi court with allegedly attempting to extort Ksh1.7 million from...

7 days ago

DIPLOMACY

UAE pledges trade links as Red Sea delays hit Kenya exports

"The UAE sees Kenya as an increasingly important partner, and there is significant scope to advance this relationship further," the UAE Foreign Affairs Minister

1 week ago

Africa

Pope prioritises world’s fastest-growing Catholic region in major Africa tour

The wide-ranging tour will include stop-offs in 11 cities in four countries: Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea. In all, the Pope will travel...

April 13, 2026

World

Orbán era swept away by Péter Magyar’s Hungary election landslide

Preliminary results, based on more than 98% of votes counted, put his Tisza party on course for an extraordinary 138 seats, with Orbán's Fidesz...

April 13, 2026

Headlines

Back to Earth: What happens to the Artemis II astronauts now?

All four of the Artemis II astronauts have been successfully extracted from the Orion spacecraft following splashdown and are now on the USS John...

April 11, 2026