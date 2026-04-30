US House votes to end government shutdown over immigration operations

WASHINGTON DC, Apr 30 – US lawmakers have voted to end a 76-day partial government shutdown over opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations.

Members of the US House of Representatives approved a Senate-passed bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), sending it to President Donald Trump for signature on Thursday.

The measure reopens DHS but does not provide funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or parts of Customs and Border Protection – the two subagencies responsible for immigration enforcement.

Democrats have refused to fund the two agencies, unless they are reformed following two deadly shootings in Minnesota involving federal immigration officers.

Republicans have rejected the demands, instead pushing for full funding for ICE and Border Patrol, resulting in the impasse.

The two agencies would now get additional funding in another, separate bill, that is currently being considered by the House.

The DHS, which oversees these two agencies, has continued to run without routine funds since 14 February, leading to major disruptions and hours-long wait times at airports across the US.

But Thursday’s vote clears the funding deadlock, ensuring security officers at checkpoints can now get paid.

In March, after days of snarled traffic at US airports, Trump signed executive order to pay Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents, who are considered essential workers and are required to work without immediate pay during a federal shutdown.

While that eased tensions, the Trump administration warned that emergency DHS funds were set to run out later this week.

Calls for action further intensified after Saturday’s shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, where prosecutors say a man attempted to assassinate Trump.

The White House budget office warned that Homeland Security operations not involved in Trump’s immigration crackdown could run out of money in May for workers employed in presidential and airport security.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, who had resited bringing the Senate-passed bill to a vote for weeks, calling it inadequate and insisting that immigration enforcement be fully funded, eventually relented.