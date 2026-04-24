UAE Says Diplomacy Fails if Iran Attacks Continue in Gulf Region

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has called for a “firm and principled” international stance against Iran, warning that a simple ceasefire is not enough to restore stability in the Gulf region.

In an interview with Capital FM Kenya, UAE Minister of State Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri said the country is closely monitoring the ceasefire developments announced by President Donald Trump between the United States and Iran.

However, he stressed that diplomacy must go beyond symbolic gestures.

“Diplomatic gestures made while missiles continue to be launched do not constitute de-escalation – they amount to continued aggression and terrorism,” the Foreign Affairs Minister pointed out.

The UAE has recorded over 2,800 missile and drone attacks since late February, targeting civilian infrastructure including airports, ports, and residential areas.

“Our position as a country has been consistent and clear throughout. We did not seek this war. Before the outbreak of this war, the UAE made clear that its territory and airspace would not be used to launch attacks against Iran. That commitment was made in good faith – but Iran chose to violate it,” he noted.

The Foreign Affairs Minister insisted that any lasting resolution must address Iran’s broader military capabilities, including nuclear activity, missile systems, and regional proxy networks.

“The UAE is also seeking additional clarification on its terms to ensure Iran’s full adherence to an immediate halt to all hostilities across the region, as well as the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz,” Al Hajeri said.

The UAE FM is further warning that the continued disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could have serious global economic consequences, including higher fuel and food prices.

The waterway handles around about 20% of global energy supplies, nearly 30% of global fertilizer shipments and about 25% of global gas flows.

He stressed that instability in the corridor -occassioned by the ongoing war between the US and Iran – affects not just Gulf countries but also African economies reliant on maritime trade.

The UAE supports international efforts to safeguard navigation through the strait, working with organizations such as the International Maritime Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

“The international community will not tolerate attacks on sovereignty, civilians, or critical infrastructure,” he said.

The Foreign Affairs Minister affirmed that the UAE economy remains resilient and fully operational despite escalating tensions in the Gulf region.

“The UAE has not stopped functioning for a single day since this war began,” he said.

According to Al Hajeri over 1.4 million passengers passed through UAE airports within 12 days in March. The economy is 75% non-oil and Sovereign wealth assets total $2.49 trillion, among the largest globally

The government has also introduced economic support measures worth AED 1 billion to boost resilience.

The UAE’s diversified economy and global trade integration have helped cushion it from geopolitical shocks, with growth projected at 5.4% in 2025.