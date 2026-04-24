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Viren Sookhun, Managing Director: Africa and Middle East at Workforce Staffing

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OPINION: Building the SAP Skills Base Needed for the Middle East’s Digital Ambitions

Across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, governments and businesses are investing heavily in digital transformation. Public sector systems—from visas to payroll—are already highly digitised, and the push is now extending to private and mid-sized enterprises. SAP-based ERP environments are essential to this progress, providing the integration and visibility required for modern, efficient operations.

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By Viren Sookhun

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are accelerating efforts to diversify their economies beyond oil, positioning themselves as global hubs for technology, innovation and services. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 remains the most visible expression of this shift. At the heart of this transformation lies the need for robust digital infrastructure, with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems—particularly SAP S/4HANA—playing a central role in driving automation, cloud adoption and data-led decision-making.

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Yet, as ambitions rise, a critical constraint is becoming increasingly evident: a shortage of SAP skills.

Across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, governments and businesses are investing heavily in digital transformation. Public sector systems—from visas to payroll—are already highly digitised, and the push is now extending to private and mid-sized enterprises. SAP-based ERP environments are essential to this progress, providing the integration and visibility required for modern, efficient operations.

However, the supply of skilled professionals to design, implement and manage these systems has not kept pace with demand. Historically, many GCC economies relied on oil revenues, with limited emphasis on building deep domestic digital expertise. As priorities shift toward technology, clean energy and tourism, demand for SAP talent has surged beyond the capacity of local training ecosystems.

This gap is further compounded by structural factors. Unemployment rates in some GCC countries are relatively low, and a portion of the available workforce lacks access to advanced technical training. At the same time, regions that produce strong digital talent often experience outward migration to higher-income markets, widening the imbalance between where skills are developed and where they are needed.

The transition from legacy SAP ECC systems to S/4HANA has intensified this challenge. These migrations are complex, time-sensitive and business-critical, requiring experienced consultants with proven implementation track records. Organisations are not simply looking for entry-level talent; they need specialists who can manage data migration, integration, configuration and system optimisation under tight deadlines.

The adoption of SAP Fiori adds another layer of complexity. As the modern, user-friendly interface for S/4HANA, Fiori introduces a front-end development component that many traditional SAP teams in the region are not equipped to handle. This requires hybrid expertise—combining back-end SAP knowledge with front-end development skills—further narrowing the available talent pool.

With multiple large-scale transformation projects running simultaneously across the GCC, competition for skilled professionals has intensified. This is driving up costs and, in some cases, delaying implementation timelines as organisations struggle to secure the expertise they need.

In the short term, reliance on international talent is unavoidable. Africa, Europe and Asia remain key sources of experienced SAP professionals who can support critical projects and help meet immediate transformation goals.

However, long-term sustainability depends on building a strong, local skills base.

This requires a deliberate and coordinated approach. Governments, private sector players and educational institutions must work together to establish structured training pathways, accredited programmes and practical learning opportunities. Skills transfer from expatriate professionals to local teams should be embedded into project frameworks, ensuring that knowledge is retained within the region.

Developing this talent pipeline is not just about filling current gaps—it is about creating a resilient workforce capable of sustaining digital transformation over the long term.

The Middle East’s ambitions to lead in technology and innovation are both bold and achievable. But they will ultimately depend on whether the region can build the human capital needed to support its digital infrastructure.

Bridging the SAP skills gap requires a dual approach: immediate access to global expertise, alongside sustained investment in local capability. If executed effectively, this strategy will not only reduce dependence on imported talent but also lay the foundation for a self-sustaining digital economy—one that can power Vision 2030 and beyond.

The author is the Managing Director, Africa and Middle East at Workforce Staffing

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