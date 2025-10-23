Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The heavy rainfall marks the likely onset of the October–November–December (OND) short rains in many areas/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy rains to pound most regions from Thursday, Kenya Met warns of floods and landslides

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall across most parts of the country from October 23 to 30, 2025, marking the likely onset of the OND short rains. Residents in affected counties, including Nairobi and the Rift Valley, are urged to stay alert for floods and landslides.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 — The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has issued a heavy rainfall advisory warning of intensified downpours in several parts of the country beginning Thursday, October 23, through Wednesday, October 30.

The heavy rainfall marks the likely onset of the October–November–December (OND) short rains in many areas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In Advisory No. 03/2025, issued at 11am on Wednesday, KMD indicated that rainfall currently affecting parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Highlands West of the Rift Valley is expected to intensify to over 30mm within 24 hours, spreading to the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi) and the South-Eastern Lowlands from Thursday afternoon.

“The heavy rainfall is expected to continue and extend to parts of the North-Eastern region from Thursday, 30th October 2025. This is likely to mark the onset of the short rains season (OND) over several parts of the country, except parts of the South-Eastern Lowlands and the Coast,” the advisory copied to state and non-state actors noted.

The department categorized the advisory as medium-level, with a moderate probability of occurrence (33–66 per cent chance).

KMD listed affected counties to include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Narok and Baringo.

The agency also listed Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Nyeri.

Potential flooding and landslides

The rains will also hit Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, and parts of Kajiado, Machakos, and Makueni.

KMD advised residents in the listed counties to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures against potential flooding and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas and along steep slopes such as the Aberdare ranges, Mount Kenya, and western highlands.

“People in landslide-prone areas and flood basins should be on high alert,” said Kennedy Thiong’o, who issued the notice on behalf of the Acting Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The department cautioned against walking or driving through moving or stagnant floodwaters, seeking shelter under trees, or standing near grilled windows during thunderstorms to minimize the risk of lightning strikes.

KMD also appealed to county governments, disaster response units, and the public to remain alert, noting that updates will be issued promptly should conditions change.

The agency copied the advisory to key government agencies including the Presidency, Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, National Disaster Operations Centre, Council of Governors, Kenya Red Cross, and the Kenya Airports Authority.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Weatherman Issues Five-Day Forecast For Nairobi, Rift Valley and Central Kenya

Counties in the central region, including Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi, will remain mostly dry, though occasional afternoon...

February 8, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Met agency projects heavy weekend downpour countrywide

The Meteorological Agency further forecast increased intensity in rainfall at the coast from Monday to Thursday exceeding 50mm.

April 13, 2024

County News

Heavy rains at the coast to extend to January 31: forecast

The Kenya Meteorological Department said on Sunday the heavy rains that have caused havoc in the coastal city were part of a "fairly strong"...

November 20, 2023

Kenya

Heroic helicopter rescue saves lives in Samburu floods

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – A helicopter team performed a daring rescue of individuals trapped in a lorry that had been carried away by...

November 2, 2023
El Niño rains represent a climatic phenomenon capable of inducing notable alterations in worldwide weather patterns, resulting in amplified rainfall within specific regions. El Niño rains represent a climatic phenomenon capable of inducing notable alterations in worldwide weather patterns, resulting in amplified rainfall within specific regions.

Kenya

Met department issues El Niño rains warning for Oct-Dec

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a warning about the likelihood of El Niño rainfall occurring in the country...

August 31, 2023

Kenya

Weatherman forecasts rains in the coming week

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Rainfall is expected in the coming week over several parts of the country including the Highlands West of the...

November 1, 2022

Kenya

3.5 million people risk starvation by July, Kenya Red Cross says

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 22 – The Kenya Red Cross has warned that over 3.5 million people are at risk of being affected by the...

March 22, 2022