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In an advisory issued Wednesday evening, the weather agency said rainfall could exceed 20 millimetres within 24 hours between March 19 and March 24, with a moderate probability of occurrence/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Met agency forecasts intensified rains with peak from Friday to Monday

Kenya Meteorological Department warns of intensified heavy rainfall, with peak conditions expected March 20–23 and risks of flooding across multiple regions.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 — The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall currently affecting several parts of the country is expected to intensify in the coming days, with peak conditions forecast between March 20 and March 23.

In an advisory issued Wednesday evening, the weather agency said rainfall could exceed 20 millimetres within 24 hours between March 19 and March 24, with a moderate probability of occurrence.

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“The intensity is expected to peak between March 20 and 23, 2026, before decreasing on March 24,” the department said, adding that rains will persist in many regions beyond the peak period.

The advisory, valid from 9pm on March 18 to 9am on March 24, covers wide areas including the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and the central highlands, including Nairobi.

Counties expected to be affected include Turkana, Samburu, Kisumu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu, Kericho, Nyeri, Kiambu, Narok, Kajiado, Mombasa, and Kilifi, among others.

Parts of northern and coastal regions, including Garissa, Wajir, and Mandera, may also receive significant rainfall.

The agency cautioned residents in affected areas to remain alert for flooding, flash floods, and reduced visibility. It warned that flooding could occur even in areas that do not receive heavy rainfall directly, particularly in downstream locations.

Authorities also advised the public to avoid walking or driving through moving water, refrain from sheltering under trees or near grilled windows during storms, and exercise caution in landslide-prone areas, including the slopes of the Aberdare ranges and Mount Kenya.

The advisory was circulated to senior government officials, disaster response agencies, and county authorities, including the Kenya Red Cross and the National Disaster Operations Centre, as part of preparedness measures.

The department said it would continue to monitor conditions and issue updates as necessary.

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