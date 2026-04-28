Strait of Hormuz Tensions Hurting Kenya-Iran Trade – Iran Envoy says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28— Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, says escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have significantly affected trade flows between Kenya and Iran, while underscoring broader geopolitical strains shaping Tehran’s relations with global partners.

Speaking in an interview with Capital FM, Gholampour said trade between the two countries remains “stable in principle” but has been constrained by heightened shipping risks, increased insurance costs, and wider financial restrictions linked to sanctions and maritime insecurity.

He attributed the disruption to what he described as a blockade-like situation affecting the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global shipping route for energy and goods—arguing that instability in the region has increased the cost and complexity of transporting goods between the Middle East and East Africa.

“Before the escalation, trade was conducted as usual,” he said. “But under current circumstances, insurance premiums have increased and shipping risks have grown, negatively affecting cargo movement and, consequently, trade between Iran and Kenya.”

Unilateral sanctions

Beyond maritime disruptions, the envoy also pointed to what he described as the impact of unilateral sanctions, particularly secondary sanctions linked to the United States, as a major obstacle to expanding Iran–Kenya trade.

He said such measures discourage financial institutions and private companies from engaging in transactions with Iran due to compliance risks, limiting banking access, and raising transaction costs.

“These restrictions affect banking operations, investment flows, and normal business activity,” Gholampour said, adding that they have made it more difficult for Kenyan and Iranian businesses to fully realize trade potential.

“When under sanctions, the costs of transportation or any other legislation, when they are increased, it makes it less beneficial for those who are interested in doing business. That’s why we do believe that sanctions are really an obstacle to increasing the level of trade between the two countries.”

The Ambassador also emphasized that Iran has been working to create what he described as “the best possible grounds” for sustaining trade and engagement between Tehran and Nairobi, despite prevailing geopolitical constraints.

“We have tried to provide the best grounds for continuation of such trade and engagement for both sides, from Kenya and also from Iran,” Gholampour said.

“But we have to work much more because there are many other steps that we need to take.”

He acknowledged that existing gaps in financial channels, shipping logistics, and compliance frameworks continue to limit the full potential of bilateral trade, adding that further cooperation between the two governments and private sectors will be necessary to overcome the challenges.

Iran–Kenya relations stable

Despite the challenges, the ambassador emphasized that diplomatic relations between Tehran and Nairobi remain steady, describing the bilateral relationship as “friendly and stable.”

He said Iran continues to view Kenya as an important partner in Africa, particularly within the broader framework of South–South cooperation, and highlighted shared membership in the Non-Aligned Movement as a foundation for independent foreign policy approaches.

Both countries, he added, have opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, technology, and cultural exchange.

Turning to wider Middle East tensions, Gholampour said recent developments in the Persian Gulf highlight the need for regional states to rethink their security strategies and reduce reliance on external powers.

He argued that long-term stability could only be achieved through “regional security cooperation mechanisms” rather than dependence on outside military presence.

“We cannot rely on imported security,” he said. “Regional countries must establish their own frameworks for cooperation and defense.”

The ambassador also expressed optimism that reconciliation between Iran and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states remains possible, noting that geography and shared economic interests make long-term coexistence unavoidable.

Kenya’s diplomatic role

Gholampour further highlighted Kenya’s potential role as a mediator in global and regional conflicts, citing its history of peacebuilding and its position within the African Union.

He said Kenya’s balanced foreign policy and ties with multiple global partners place it in a strategic position to contribute to international dialogue and the promotion of international law.

Looking ahead, the envoy said Iran hopes for expanded cooperation with Kenya once current geopolitical constraints ease, particularly in trade, science, and knowledge-based industries.

“We are ready to work together in all fields,” he said.

“What is needed now is to remove obstacles and strengthen the foundation for mutual cooperation.”

The remarks come at a time of continued uncertainty in global energy routes and shifting diplomatic alignments, with countries like Kenya navigating complex relationships across competing global blocs while seeking to protect trade interests and economic partnerships.