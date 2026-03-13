Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto signed the Meteorology Act, 2023 into law at State House Nairobi on Friday/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya moves to establish Meteorological Service Authority in line with ICAO standards

President William Ruto signs the Meteorology Act establishing the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority to regulate weather services, improve forecasting, and align Kenya with global aviation standards.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Kenya has enacted a new law establishing the Kenya Meteorological Service Authority, creating a comprehensive framework to regulate and coordinate meteorological services in the country while aligning with global aviation and scientific standards.

President William Ruto signed the Meteorology Act, 2023 into law at State House Nairobi on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The legislation was among three bills approved during the signing ceremony.

State House said the new law establishes a legislative framework to regulate meteorological services in Kenya and to coordinate and monitor their delivery across national and county governments.

“The law also ensures that Kenya complies with international standards and obligations governing meteorological services under the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO,” State House said.

Under the Act, the newly created authority will serve as the principal technical adviser to both national and county governments on weather and climate matters.

WTO alignment

The authority will be responsible for establishing and maintaining meteorological management systems for data processing, analysis, forecasting, and archiving.

It will also prepare and disseminate weather forecasts, issue advisories and warnings to support disaster risk reduction through early warning systems, and develop training curricula in meteorology aligned with international standards.

The authority will further be tasked with registering weather stations used for meteorological data collection and coordinating research and development in the field.

The legislation also creates a Meteorology Training and Research Directorate, which will succeed the Institute for Meteorological Training and Research.

The directorate will operate as a designated regional training centre of the World Meteorological Organization, offering certificates, diplomas, and professional courses in meteorology, operational hydrology, and related sciences.

In addition, the Act empowers the authority to identify sites for meteorological observation stations and enter into agreements with landowners for the use of their property for observation purposes.

The law also introduces intellectual property protections covering data, advisory services, inventions, and innovations generated by the authority.

Officials said the Act outlines offences related to interference with meteorological infrastructure or services, aimed at safeguarding the effective delivery of weather and climate information.

The government said the reforms are intended to strengthen weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and disaster preparedness in Kenya while ensuring compliance with international aviation and oceanographic standards.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Snake under the bed’: EACC Chair urges students to confront corruption

EACC Chairperson Dr. David Oginde warns corruption in Kenya is like a hidden snake, urging leaders, students, and citizens to reject it.

3 hours ago

Top stories

IG Kanja Calls for Stronger Police Accountability and Service at County Commanders’ Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Thursday officially opened the County Commanders’ Conference at the National Police Leadership...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Mislablled’: Budget Controller clarifies Sh44.5mn expenditure by Second Lady

Margaret Nyakang’o clarifies that Sh44.5 million previously reported under Second Lady Joyce Kithure’s office was misattributed. The funds were spent under the Government Strategic...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC warns NG-CDF officials against corruption, cites 67 ongoing investigations

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission urges NG-CDF managers to uphold integrity and transparency in fund management, citing 67 ongoing corruption investigations across constituencies in...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja reports 8.4pc decline in crime since 2023 citing official data

Police IG Douglas Kanja says reported criminal cases have dropped by 5.1 per cent compared to 2024 and 8.4 per cent since 2023, citing...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Iran envoy says Kenyans can leave country safely through open land borders

Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour says Kenyans can leave the country through open land borders with logistical support.

5 hours ago

Africa

Iran’s envoy in Kenya calls for AU mediation to avert wider regional war

Iran’s Ambassador to Kenya Ali Gholampour has urged the African Union to mediate rising tensions in the ongoing clash with Israel and the United...

6 hours ago

Kenya

State Sued Over Alleged Abduction of Businessman Abdi Ali in Eastleigh

According to court documents, Aidid was removed from his vehicle by masked men whose whereabouts remain unknown.

15 hours ago