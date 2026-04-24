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Wreckage of one of the vehicles involved in a deadly multi-vehicle accident at Kit Mikayi centre on the Kisumu-Bondo Road, where controversial preacher Gilbert Deya died and 15 Moi University students were injured on June 17, 2025.

Kenya

Kenya Records 9 Fatal Road Accidents in 12 Hours, Police Traffic Report Reveals

Six serious road accidents were reported, leaving 16 victims injured.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – Kenya has recorded a total of nine fatal road accidents within a 12-hour period, according to a morning traffic brief from the Traffic Department.

The report, covering incidents reported on April 22, 2026, indicates a worrying pattern of road carnage across the country, with multiple categories of road users affected, including pedestrians, motorcyclists, passengers, and cyclists.

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According to the data, the fatal crashes claimed 11 lives in total, including three pedestrians, four pillion passengers, two riders, one passenger, and one pedal cyclist.

In addition, six serious road accidents were reported, leaving 16 victims injured. These included six passengers, five riders, two pedestrians, two pillion passengers, and one driver.

A further three slight injury accidents were recorded, affecting 31 victims, among them 25 passengers, three riders, two drivers, and one pillion passenger.

The report also highlights incidents within the Nairobi region, specifically the Nairobi North Sub-region. One of the mentioned locations is Starehe Sub-county, with Huruma Police Station identified as part of the reporting units.

Road safety authorities continue to urge motorists and other road users to exercise caution, noting that reckless driving, speeding, and failure to observe traffic rules remain major contributors to accidents.

The latest figures add to growing concern over road safety in the country, as authorities intensify enforcement and awareness campaigns aimed at reducing fatalities on Kenyan roads.

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