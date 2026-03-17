Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer assists residents during severe flooding in Nairobi/KDF

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS reports 71 flood deaths as KMD warns of intensifying long rains

Flood toll rises to 71 deaths, with Nairobi hardest hit at 36 fatalities. Over 2,600 families displaced as the Kenya Meteorological Department warns of continued heavy rainfall across much of the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 — The death toll from ongoing floods has climbed to seventy-one, with five additional fatalities reported by the National Police Service (NPS) as search and rescue operations continue nationwide.

Nairobi has recorded the highest number of deaths at thrity-six, followed by the Eastern region with nineteen, Rift Valley eight, Nyanza four, Coast three, and Central one.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The floods, triggered by heavy rainfall, have displaced approximately 2,622 families, destroyed homes, and caused widespread damage to infrastructure and property.

“The National Police Service, in collaboration with all relevant partners, continues to undertake arduous search and rescue operations across the country,” the police said on Tuesday.

“We commend all responders, volunteers, and partners for their swift and selfless actions.”

Authorities warned that the heavy rains are set to continue, coinciding with the onset of the March–May long rains season, which typically brings heavier precipitation to many regions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) said rainfall is expected across the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, southeastern lowlands, and the coastal region.

Some areas may experience isolated heavy downpours, which could disrupt travel, farming, and other outdoor activities.

“The week of March 17 to March 23 is expected to be dominated by rainfall across much of the country. Residents should remain alert to updates as precipitation patterns develop and intensify throughout the week,” KMD said.

While northeastern and northwestern Kenya are expected to remain mostly dry, occasional showers cannot be ruled out, and residents are advised to stay vigilant.

Temperatures above 30°C are expected along the Coast, northeastern, and northwestern Kenya, while high-altitude areas such as the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, North Rift, and areas near Mount Kilimanjaro could experience night-time lows below 10°C.

The NPS urged the public to exercise extreme caution, follow official advisories, and report emergencies through toll-free numbers 999, 911, 112, or via Fichua kwa DCI on 0800 722 203 / WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

“The National Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to serving and protecting the public,” said Muchirinyaga, Director of Corporate Communications for the NPS.

With the long rains intensifying, authorities continue to monitor flood-prone areas and urge residents to take precautions against flooding, landslides, and other hazards.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

DPP charges Kenyan man, Chinese associate over illegal ant trade

DPP charges Chinese national Zhang Kequn and Kenyan Charles Mwangi for illegally dealing in 3,361 live ants, sold at Ksh. 100 each, without a...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC Pushes for Greater County Accountability in Industrial Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13— The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Friday called on county administrations to strengthen systems that promote transparency and accountability,...

4 days ago

Top stories

IG Kanja Calls for Stronger Police Accountability and Service at County Commanders’ Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Thursday officially opened the County Commanders’ Conference at the National Police Leadership...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja reports 8.4pc decline in crime since 2023 citing official data

Police IG Douglas Kanja says reported criminal cases have dropped by 5.1 per cent compared to 2024 and 8.4 per cent since 2023, citing...

4 days ago

County News

Ombudsman demands explanation over prolonged Ngumo Nera water shortage

The Office of the Ombudsman has demanded that NCWSC explain the prolonged water shortage in Ngumo Nera Estate, Nairobi, citing residents’ constitutional rights, public...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 men to face murder charges after stepfather dies from assault injuries

Two men in Nairobi are set to face murder charges after their stepfather, Nicholas Kamau Kagecho, died from injuries sustained during a violent family...

March 10, 2026

County News

9 arrested as police crack down on phone snatching networks in Nakuru

Nakuru police arrested nine suspects in Shoppers Paradise and Sokoni, Kaptembwa, seizing stolen mobile phones, electronic equipment, and bhang in an intelligence-led operation.

March 10, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

1 dead, several injured as Kawangware bus crashes on multiple cars on Valley Road

A City Shuttle bus lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles on Valley Road, Nairobi, leaving one person dead and several injured.

March 9, 2026