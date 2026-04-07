Kenya Met forecasts cold nights, continued rains across several regions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 — The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has forecast a spell of cold nights and continued rainfall across several parts of the country over the week April 13, signaling sustained wet conditions.

In its weekly forecast for April 7–13, the agency said rains are expected to persist in the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, parts of the South Rift Valley, the Southeastern lowlands, the Coast and sections of Northeastern Kenya.

At the same time, temperatures are set to dip significantly at night, with minimum temperatures falling below 10°C in some areas of the Central Highlands, including regions around Nyandarua, Nyeri and parts of the Central Rift Valley.

“Mornings are likely to be cloudy with occasional rains, followed by sunny intervals, while afternoon and night showers are expected in several regions,” the department noted in a bulletin on Tuesday, highlighting a pattern of intermittent rainfall across much of the country.

Nairobi and its environs are expected to experience cool nights with temperatures dropping to about 14°C, accompanied by periods of rain, particularly in the afternoons and evenings.

In contrast, daytime temperatures will remain relatively high in the Coast, Northeastern and Northwestern regions, where maximum temperatures are projected to exceed 30°C despite the likelihood of isolated showers.

The forecast comes against the backdrop of recent rainfall recorded in several parts of the country, including heavy downpours in western Kenya, where Kisumu registered the highest weekly total of 109.9mm in the period ending April 5.

Weather officials have advised residents, particularly in cold-prone areas, to take necessary precautions against the chilly conditions, while farmers and transport operators are urged to plan around the ongoing rains, which could disrupt activities in some regions.