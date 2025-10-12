Connect with us

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura/OGS

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Government to tackle misinformation by opposition’

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano have said that Kenyans were being fed with false propaganda and misinformation by the opposition, a move that has led to many discrediting the government and losing faith in it.

NYANDARUA, Kenya Oct 12 – The Government has reaffirmed its commitments to tackle and deal with the escalating threat of misinformation and disinformation.

However, the two senior government officials have said that the government was hitting the ground to listen to the people and the challenges they were facing, while at the same time, expounding on crucial programmes and projects the government was undertaking.

They spoke at Ol-Joro orok Stadium in Nyandarua County during a Public engagement forum where they noted that the unchecked spread of false information by the opposition severely erodes the national fabric, emphasizing the critical need for Kenyans to discern the truth from falsehood.

They observed that lack of proper information by the public had led to many of them losing faith with the government but called for the need as a country to engage in deep reflection on these issues.

They enumerated a number of crucial development projects the government was undertaking across the country among them construction of the Affordable Housing project, rural electrification, improvement of major roads to bitumen among others.

The leaders urged Kenyans to support the government for significant development and emphasized that Kenyans can only access essential services like improved road infrastructure and water through the government and castigated those who oppose every development initiative for the sake of it.

