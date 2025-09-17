Connect with us

crime

Seven arraigned over murder of 75-year-old man in Mathira

Published

NYERI, Kenya Sept 17 – Seven suspects accused of beheading a 75-year-old man in Mathira, Nyeri County, were arraigned in a Karatina court to face murder charges.

The suspects – among them a land surveyor, a broker, and a car dealer based in Karatina town – were not required to take plea as investigations are still ongoing.

The prosecution led by Senior Sergeant Casper Ochieng explained that he needed additional time to obtain data from Safaricom, which he said would link the suspects to the murder that occurred on September 2.

Principal Magistrate Eva Kanyiri allowed the prosecution’s application but released the suspects on a bond of KSh 1 million each with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on October 10, 2025.

The deceased, Joe Rukwarwo, was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants who beheaded him and left his wife critically injured.

She remains hospitalized in recovery, having been admitted in a coma.

