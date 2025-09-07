Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto in Ethiopia for second Africa Climate Summit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS).

Kenya hosted the inaugural ACS in September 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The second ACS aims to position Africa as a global climate solutions’ leader by accelerating African led adaptation, mitigation, and green growth as well as address climate finance challenges. 

The summit will be preceded by the second Africa-CARICOM Summit, which will be held later on Sunday.

The Africa-CARICOM Summit seeks to strengthen political, economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Africa and the Caribbean for shared prosperity and cooperation.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Strikes Major Blow to Nairobi’s Illicit Brew Cartels in Kawangware Raid

Authorities found over 50 active brewing drums, 450 drums each holding 200 liters of illicit alcohol, and 300 bags of molasses, each weighing 50...

20 minutes ago

Kenya

I’ll give you back your country, Maraga’s 2027 promise

Maraga, the ex-Chief Justice who nullified a presidential election, now seeks the presidency with a bold promise.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaii Republic Unveils Café NBO, Its New Cultural Tea Hub in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya,Sep 7 – Chaii Republic, the global tea café brand redefining how the world experiences tea, has expanded its footprint in Kenya with...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tension at Muhoroni Sugar Company as staff protest ‘illegal redundancy’ letters

The protest follows the leasing of the state-owned sugar mill to West Valley Sugar Company in May 2025.

22 hours ago

Kenya

Faith on trial as LSK boss accused of selling out to Ruto

Faith Odhiambo rose as a fearless critic of state impunity. Now, by joining Ruto’s panel, the LSK boss faces accusations of betrayal and loss...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisii leaders drum up support for SHA registration, vow to work with govt

KISII, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gusii leaders allied to the broad-based government have asked the Kisii community to register for the Social Health Authority(SHA)...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

32,000 schools have complied with fresh enrollment data directive: PS Bitok

The number of compliant schools is expected to rise by next week as Education officials work throughout the weekend to verify submitted data.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Legal fraternity commemorates lives of departed senior counsel

The late Senior Counsel Simani Sangale, Kenneth Alison Fraser and Judy Thongori were honoured for the contributions they made to the legal profession.

24 hours ago