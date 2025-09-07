President Ruto in Ethiopia for second Africa Climate Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – President William Ruto is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the second Africa Climate Summit (ACS).

Kenya hosted the inaugural ACS in September 2023.

The second ACS aims to position Africa as a global climate solutions’ leader by accelerating African led adaptation, mitigation, and green growth as well as address climate finance challenges.

The summit will be preceded by the second Africa-CARICOM Summit, which will be held later on Sunday.

The Africa-CARICOM Summit seeks to strengthen political, economic, cultural, and diplomatic ties between Africa and the Caribbean for shared prosperity and cooperation.