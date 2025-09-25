Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police confirms death of Kenyan officer missing in Haiti since March

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 25 – The National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed the death of a Kenyan police officer who went missing in Haiti six months ago while serving with the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM).

The officer was reported missing on March 25, 2025, after an ambush along the Carrefour Paye-Savien supply route in the Pont-Sonde area of Haiti’s Artibonite Department.

Police headquarters explained that the following day, NPS received official notification of the disappearance and promptly informed the officer’s family.

A joint search and rescue operation was immediately launched by the MSSM in collaboration with the Haitian National Police (HNP).

However, in what the NPS described as “a tragic turn of events,” confirmation was later received that the officer had died. His family has since been notified.

“The NPS extends its deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer and assures them of its unwavering and continued support during this time of profound sorrow,” NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

Disturbing video

The incident first drew public attention after a disturbing video surfaced, appearing to show the officer in the hands of suspected gang members.

The amateur footage, seemingly captured on a mobile phone, depicted the officer lying motionless on the ground as one of the assailants slapped him. At the time, it was unclear whether the officer was alive or dead.

The confirmation of his death comes as the NPS prepares to receive the body of Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, another Kenyan officer who died in a road accident in Haiti on September 1. His remains are scheduled to arrive in Nairobi on September 26, 2025.

The NPS reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of Kenyans both at home and abroad and pledged to continue supporting the objectives of the MSSM in Haiti in full compliance with international law.

