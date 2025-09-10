MPs Clash with PS Isaboke Over Sh500m MyGov Advertising Expenditure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10- A parliamentary watchdog has accused the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications of mismanaging more than Sh500 million allocated for the printing, distribution, and advertising of the MyGov pullout in leading newspapers.

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Butere MP Tindi Mwale, raised concerns that taxpayers may not have received value for money from payments flagged in the Auditor-General’s report for the year ending June 2023.

The report cited Sh495.3 million paid by the Government Advertising Agency (GAA) to four newspapers for printing and inserting MyGov.

However, the Auditor-General observed that revenue generated from advertisements failed to fully offset the payments, concluding that “value for money could not be confirmed.”

PAC members also questioned whether circulation figures were verifiable, with the GAA repeatedly failing to provide clear data on how many copies were printed, distributed, or returned.

Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe singled out The People Daily, alleging it continued to receive payments even after ceasing print operations.

“The State department claims to have paid for printing and distribution, yet some newspapers, like People Daily, had already stopped printing. This is outright theft of public funds,” Kagombe stated.

Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke, appearing before the committee for the first time since his appointment four months ago, defended the agency. He insisted the transactions were legitimate and related to a period when People Daily was still operational and under contract.

“Historically, government expenditure on advertising was much higher. The GAA was established to bring efficiency. While the system is still on a learning curve, the intention is to deliver services more effectively,” Isaboke said.

He admitted that advertising revenue fell short of projectionsSh441 million against a forecast of Sh1 billion blaming delays in payments by ministries and agencies.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo pressed the PS to provide documentary proof comparing advertising costs before and after the GAA’s establishment.

“If indeed costs are lower, table a threeyear comparative analysis before and after GAA. Only then can we determine value for money,” he said.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda questioned whether some media houses were being sidelined.

Isaboke dismissed the claims saying government has no policy of discriminating against any media house.

“Any outlet meeting procurement rules is eligible,”he said.

But MPs insisted on verifiable data on the matter to authenticate his assertions.

“Can the PS show how many copies were printed, how many distributed, how many returned, and who verified these figures? Without such proof, how do we know publishers didn’t just print a single copy?” Kagombe asked.

Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar accused the GAA of overspending and operating outside Treasury allocations. He urged a shift from costly print adverts to digital platforms.

“Why doesn’t the agency spend within its budget? Otherwise, this appears to be another window for looting,” Namuar said.

Isaboke responded that while digital advertising was the future, the law still requires certain notices to appear in print.

“We would welcome a review to allow hybrid digital and print publication,” he said.

PAC directed the State Department to table within two weeks a detailed report on circulation data, revenue projections, and expenditure verification mechanisms.

Mwale reminded the PS that the issue under review was not just budgeting but whether taxpayers received value for money.