Kasipul by-election attracts only 2 ODM Party candidates

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 9 – The race to succeed the late Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were is gaining momentum, with aspirants intensifying campaigns across the constituency in Homa Bay County ahead of the November 27 by-election.

Securing the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket is a top priority for most candidates, as the party remains the dominant political force in the region.

So far, 11 individuals have expressed interest in the seat. However, only two, Kepha Ogada, a local philanthropist, and Boyd Were, the son of the late MP, have officially applied for the ODM party ticket and are awaiting nomination.

Other contenders include Okindo Majiwa, Sam Otiende, Victor Mbaka, Philip Aroko, George Otieno, Omondi Swaleh, Okeyo Ouko, Robert Ajwang Mabior, and Collins Okeyo.

It remains unclear whether they intend to participate in the ODM nominations. Notably, no female candidate has declared interest in the seat so far.

The ODM party now faces a challenge on how to conduct credible, transparent, and inclusive primaries.

Past party primaries have sparked controversy, prompting many aspirants to keep their distance from the nomination process.

“ODM has a tough task ahead. Everyone here in Kasipul is watching closely to see how fairly it will manage the nominations,” said Chris Ochieng, a resident of Oyugis town.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, who also serves as ODM’s national chairperson, has publicly declared her support for Boyd Were to succeed his father, remarks that have unsettled many party members.

On the other hand, Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has thrown his support behind Ogada, setting the stage for a fierce intra-party battle.

A group of Kasipul professionals, led by Engineer Tom Okoko, has voiced concern over perceived interference in the party primaries.

They recently wrote to ODM leader Raila Odinga, urging the party to uphold democracy in the nomination process.

“Let the people of Kasipul freely elect a candidate of their choice through a free and fair nomination,” reads part of the letter.

Voters, too, have expressed fears that favoritism from top ODM officials could undermine internal democracy, weakening the party’s standing in the area.

The late MP, who died on April 30, 2025, had a controversial tenure that instilled fear among many constituents.

Some residents expressed relief at his passing, citing his heavy-handed leadership style.

This legacy is casting a shadow on Boyd Were’s candidacy, with some locals viewing his bid as a continuation of his father’s divisive politics.

Businessman Philip Aroko, who commands a strong following, is reportedly considering an independent run.

Aroko was once arrested in connection with the MP’s death but was later released due to lack of evidence. Though initially expected to seek the ODM ticket, he now appears set to run outside the party.

According to George Odiwuor, a journalist covering South Nyanza region, clan dynamics will heavily influence the Kasipul by-election.

The dominant Konyango clan has produced multiple aspirants, which could dilute its vote base. Boyd, from the Kachien clan, could benefit from a more unified backing if awarded the ODM ticket.

The by-election also marks a new battleground between Governor Wanga and her deputy, Oyugi Magwanga, a former two-term MP for Kasipul.

While Wanga supports Boyd, Magwanga is reportedly aligned with both Ogada and Aroko. The outcome could shape their political trajectories ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial race.

Wanga and the late Ong’ondo Were were close allies, with the MP playing a key role in suppressing Magwanga’s influence in Kasipul.

Analysts believe Wanga is pushing for Boyd’s nomination to maintain political continuity and safeguard her influence in the region.