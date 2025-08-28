Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi allows Mutai to introduce ICT expert evidence to dispute MCAs’ vote

The County Assembly, however, rejected the application stating that the exercise was above board.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 28 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has allowed an application by Kericho Governor Eric Mutai to introduce evidence from an ICT expert to demonstrate that proper voting did not take place during his ouster.

This is after Mutai’s lead counsel Katwa Kigen contended that the voting was not procedural.

The County Assembly, however, rejected the application stating that the exercise was above board.

Kericho County Assembly ICT Director Alfred Korir took the Senate through the system audit logs to illustrate that the 3 MCAs who have denied voting to impeach the governor did indeed vote.

During the cross examination, Senator Danson Mungatana sought clarification from Kericho County ICT Director Alfred Korir if the voting system is foolproof.

Senator Karungo Thang’wa also questioned the voting system used by the County Assembly of Kericho, terming it as a classic proxy voting system.

Senator Abdalla Shakila suggests that Kericho MCAs be brought to the Senate to take a fresh vote on impeachment of the governor so as to end the stalemate on whether the County Assembly met the 2/3 threshold to impeach the governor during the voting at the county.

