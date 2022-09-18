Wetangula says ready to provide direction on House Majority tussle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula now says he will deal with the contest on who between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio will take the Majority slots in the House in an impartial manner.

Speaking to the issue while representing President William Ruto during a closing ceremony of the Induction of Governors and Deputy Governors in Mombasa on Saturday, Wetangula assured both parties of his commitment to arbitrate on the matter in a fair and impartial manner.

The tussle on which of the two main political formations should be the Majority Party in the National Assembly could end up in court after both sides laid claim with the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance banking on post-election defections by four parties from Azimio.

On Saturday, Wiper Party’s Chief Kalonzo Musyoka expressed confidence that Azimio will be the Majority Party despites defections UDM, PAA, MCC and MDG parties with a total of twelve lawmakers.

“For the avoidance of doubt the Azimio-Oka coalition party is legally and legitimately the majority coalition in the national assembly. This is not a matter for determination by any individual or office. It is simple arithmetic,” he said.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance remained resolute on being designated the Majority Party given mass defections from Azimio that tilted the scales in its favor after Azimio secured a slim majority on account of pre-election coalition disowned by UDM, PAA, MCC and MDG.

At the end of a two-day retreat in Naivasha, Kenya Kwanza named Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah as its House leader deputized by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro was designated the alliance’s Chief Whip to be deputized by Naomi Waqo (Nominated).

Azimio unveiled Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as its House leader.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wandayi will be deputized by his Kathiani counterpart Robert Mbui from Wiper Party, a constituent party within Azimio.

Azimio designated Suna East MP Junet Mohammed as its House Whip in the 13th Parliament having served as Minority Whip in the previous House.

He will be deputized by Jubilee Party’s nominated MP Sabina Chege.

In Senate, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot was named Majority Leader (Kenya Kwanza) deputized by Tabitha Karanja.

The alliance also picked Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe to deputize Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who was named the Chief Whip.

Azimio picked Kilifi Senator Steward Madzayo (ODM) as the Senate Minosrity Leader deputized by Kitui Senator Enock Wambua of the Wiper Party.

The coalition reserved the position of Whip for Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo deputized by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.