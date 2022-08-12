We have paid the price for supporting Raila – Kioni

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 12- Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni now says they have paid the ultimate price for backing the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential contender Raila Odinga in the just concluded general election.

Kioni who lost his Ndaragwa parliamentary seat to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate George Gachagua told journalists on Friday that the Mt Kenya region was worst hit by the “yellow wave” after the Deputy President William Ruto-led party secured a majority of votes from the vote-rich region.

“Mt Kenya took the heaviest beating from UDA. It is not something that was occasioned on these leaders without knowing. It is a decision they made and took, there was a cost to it, and they have paid the cost by not succeeding to represent their people in parliament,” he said while briefing journalists at the Jubilee Party headquarters.

He however said that together with his fellow election losers, they do not regret their ouster as they stood for the course they believed in.

The Jubilee Party Secretary General admitted that their defeat by the Kenya Kwanza flagbearer was a big blow to the region that has held the country’s seat of power since independence.

“For the first time since 1963 we have volunteered ourselves into the opposition. It is an embarrassment,” he stated.

Kioni went on further to state that despite the heavy beating, the 20 percent plus votes garnered by Odinga from the region was as a result of his effort and those of other leaders who supported the Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate’s quest to ascend into presidency.

He added that without them supporting Odinga, Ruto would already have been declared President by now arguing that their efforts played a critical role towards countering his influence in the Mt Kenya region.

“Was it not for the messaging and the roadwork that was done by my colleagues, it is possible that William Ruto would have been declared President more than three days ago. We are proud of the role we played, and we are happy with that role,” he said.

The Jubilee SG further claimed that massive voter rigging, and bribery characterized voting in the region to the extent “that has never happened before.”

He also lauded the election winners and losers under the jubilee party ticket for standing firm.

Kioni stated that they have since set up a secretariat within Jubilee party that is going to receive reports from those who ran on their tickets.

The secretariat according to Kioni would be tasked with collecting and recording different information including complaints from their party members across the country.