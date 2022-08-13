Three escape unhurt after aircraft crash lands in Nakuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 13 – Three people including two foreign nationals have cheated death after a light aircraft they were traveling in crash landed in Nakuru’s Likia North.

Police say no one was injured during the Saturday incident.

The National police stated that the plane which was being flown to Mara North crash-landed after taking off.

” Aboard the flight were two passengers of foreign nationality and their pilot,” the NPS said Saturday

The NPS said that respective agencies have since opened a probe into the cause of the crash.