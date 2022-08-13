Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

August Elections

Three escape unhurt after aircraft crash lands in Nakuru

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 13 – Three people including two foreign nationals have cheated death after a light aircraft they were traveling in crash landed in Nakuru’s Likia North.

Police say no one was injured during the Saturday incident.

The National police stated that the plane which was being flown to Mara North crash-landed after taking off.

” Aboard the flight were two passengers of foreign nationality and their pilot,” the NPS said Saturday

The NPS said that respective agencies have since opened a probe into the cause of the crash.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Sh100 Unga subsidy was a ploy to hoodwink voters to support Azimio – Wetangula

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 13 – Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has weighed in on the Government’s move to suspend the Sh100 unga subsidy...

19 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Unga queues in supermarkets after commodity resurfaced

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Long queues were witnessed in supermarkets countrywide on Saturday as Kenyans rushed to grab the rare commodity that had...

34 mins ago

August Elections

Cecily Mbarire defeats former Senator Lenny Kivuti to Clinch Embu governor Seat

EMBU, Kenya, Aug 13 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate in Embu Cecily Mbarire has clinched the seat, defeating former Senator Lenny...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Lee Kinyanjui hints at challenging Nakuru governor results in court

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 13 – Nakuru Governor, Lee Kinyanjui on Saturday hinted at challenging the gubernatorial results in the exercise where he lost. He...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Govt suspends Sh100 unga subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The government has suspended the Sh100 unga subsidy announced last month by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The government had offered...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Do not be distracted by activities of perennial promoters of disorder – Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Amani National Congress Party (ANC) leader and Kenya Kwanza Principal Musalia Mudavadi has called on Kenyans to maintain calm...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC limits access to Bomas Tallying Centre as it announces enhanced measures

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced enhanced measures at the Bomas of Kenya during the verification...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Mutula Kilonzo wins Makueni governor seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Senator Mutula Kilonzo has emerged the winner in the Makueni Gubernatorial race after garnering 214,088 votes on a wiper...

3 hours ago