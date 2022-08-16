Connect with us

Joseph Kinyua. /FILE

Kinyua says country peaceful, urges Kenyans to resume business

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 16 – The National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC) says the country remains peaceful and secure a day after the declaration of the presidential results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Head of Public Service and NSAC Chairperson Joseph Kinyua told Journalists Tuesday that their security assessment indicates the country remains calm.

“We laud all Kenyans for a high sense of civic duty and for demonstrating tremendous patience as we waited for the declaration of the Presidential Election results,” Kinyua said in a briefing held at Harambee House.

Kinyua lauded the National Police Service (NPS) and all other security agencies for their role in maintaining law and order during this election period.

He stated that the declaration of the Presidential Election results set in motion other Constitutional processes for the transition going forward.

He assured Kenyans of the Government’s commitment to ensuring country’s peace and stability during the transition period.

“The National Security Advisory Committee wishes to assure all Kenyans and all other persons’ resident in our nation that the Government has and continues to take all necessary measures to ensure that the entirety of the Country is safe and secure,” he said.            

He called on Kenyans and the business community to resume their normal daily activities in bid to push the country forward.

On Monday, the IEBC declared Deputy President William Ruto President-Elect after sailing past the ‘50 per cent plus one’ constitutional threshold that requires a winner in a presidential election to garner 50 per cent of votes cast and an additional vote to avoid a runoff.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate garnered 7,176,141 (50.49 per cent) votes beating his closest challenger, Azimio’s Raila Odinga, who managed 6,942,930 votes (48.85 percent).

Odinga, a veteran opposition leader, was making his fifth stab with the backing of the ruling Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, the declaration of Ruto as President-elect elicited mixed reaction with some parts of the country including Kondele and Kibera experiencing pockets of violence.

