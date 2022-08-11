IEBC starts relaying verified presidential results from constituencies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya August 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) started streaming verified presidential results late Thursday as it races against time to declare final results.

In the results read out by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Odinga got 13,720 votes in Webuye East Constituency while United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Ruto managed 16, 412 votes.

Roots Party candidate George Wajackoyah got 249 votes while Agano Party’s David Mwaure got paltry 110 votes.

This is the first of the 290 Constituencies that the Commission is verifying at the Bomas of Kenya its main national tallying center, before it declares the final results.

As of 6.30 pm Thursday, the commission had uploaded 126 of the 290 forms of results from the Constituency level (forms 34B) on its portal reflecting a 43.30 percent.

The uploading of the forms 34A – results from the 46, 229 polling stations – is almost complete.

Already, the Commission has uploaded 46, 188 forms of 46, 229 forms – a 99.91 percent.

The Commission on Thursday embarked on the rigorous exercise of result transmission phase as it looks to beat the August 16, 2022 deadline where they are required to declare the winner of the Tuesday presidential election.

There has been a flurry of activities at the Bomas of Kenya – the Commission’s main tallying center.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Returning Officers from different constituencies have been streaming in to present the forms 34Bs which are critical in the ongoing verification exercise of the votes.