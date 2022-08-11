Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila Odinga (left) and William Ruto are the frontrunners in the August 9, 2022 presidential race

August Elections

IEBC starts relaying verified presidential results from constituencies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya August 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) started streaming verified presidential results late Thursday as it races against time to declare final results.

In the results read out by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Odinga got 13,720 votes in Webuye East Constituency while United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate William Ruto managed 16, 412 votes.

Roots Party candidate George Wajackoyah got 249 votes while Agano Party’s David Mwaure got paltry 110 votes.

This is the first of the 290 Constituencies that the Commission is verifying at the Bomas of Kenya its main national tallying center, before it declares the final results.

As of 6.30 pm Thursday, the commission had uploaded 126 of the 290 forms of results from the Constituency level (forms 34B) on its portal reflecting a 43.30 percent.

The uploading of the forms 34A – results from the 46, 229 polling stations – is almost complete.

Already, the Commission has uploaded 46, 188 forms of 46, 229 forms – a 99.91 percent.

The Commission on Thursday embarked on the rigorous exercise of result transmission phase as it looks to beat the August 16, 2022 deadline where they are required to declare the winner of the Tuesday presidential election.

There has been a flurry of activities at the Bomas of Kenya – the Commission’s main tallying center.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Returning Officers from different constituencies have been streaming in to present the forms 34Bs which are critical in the ongoing verification exercise of the votes.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Top brass from Azimio, Kenya Kwanza at Bomas for Presidential results tallying

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 11 – Top honchos in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza have made their way to the national tallying...

2 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Judiciary Fund operationalized with Sh9bn half-year allocation

Article 173 of the Constitution (2010) provides for the establishment of a fund “to be known as the Judiciary Fund which shall be administered...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Deputy Presiding officer arrested for marking ballot in favor of his candidate while aiding voter

Nairobi, Kenya, Aug 11 – Police in Kitale have detained a Deputy Presiding Officer, after he was allegedly found marking ballot papers meant for...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri trounced by Mrembo Irene Njoki

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 11 – Bahati Constituency in Nakuru has gotten its first woman Member of Parliament Mrembo Irene Njoki. The Jubilee candidate, a...

3 hours ago

criime

DCI gives MP Didmus Barasa 6hrs to surrender over alleged murder

Nairobi, Kenya, August 11- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has directed the Kimilili Member of Parliament Didimus Barasa to surrender to the nearest police...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Conduct tallying in your own centres not Bomas, IEBC tells presidential agents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has directed presidential agents to conduct tallying in their own centers to...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Elections should not cause unease and uncertainty

By Tobias Alando  Any nation’s development heavily relies on the leaders elected by the citizenry. Leadership plays a key role in sustainable economic growth as...

6 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC begins validation of Form 34B returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has began the validation of Form 34B returns against Forms 34A. According...

6 hours ago