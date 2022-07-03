Connect with us

A Hyena in the wild. /Africa Wildlife Foundation.

Vets opposed to Wajackoyah’s plan to export Hyena testicals to China

Published

NAIROBI KENYA, July 3 – The Union of Veterinary Practitioners of Kenya (UVPK) has rejected a proposal by the Roots Party manifesto to allow Kenya to trade in snakes and hyenas testicles, calling it “unrealistic and impractical“.

The Roots party presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah has sparked a hilarious debate after launching his manifesto that advocates for export of Cannabis, Hyena’s testicles and venom from snakes.

“The Union of Veterinary Practitioners of Kenya (UPVK) is perturbed at the level of political talk that is likely to cause harm to animals. Prof. Wajakoyah’s assertion that it is possible for Kenyans to trade in Wildlife and Wildlife products is quite worrying and impractical,” the group said in a statement.

Wajackoyah claims that a single hyena testicle can fetch up to Sh6000,000 in China. Capital FM has not independently established the authenticity of this claim.

UVPK Secretary-General Miheso Mulembani said the two species may diminish if their products are traded due to the low population of the species in the country.

According to Mulembani, products from animals may lead to the spread and break out of dangerous diseases like viruses and bacteria that may affect human beings.

“Wajakoyah’s proposal to trade in snakes and hyena testicles is a recipe for another pandemic owing to the spill of viruses, bacteria and parasites from hyenas and snakes in the wild to human beings,” it stated.

According to Mulembani, Wajackoya’s plan will be a violation of charter Kenya signed under the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wildlife (CITES).

