Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Agano Presidential candidate David Mwaure debates alone on July 26, 2022.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Mwaure debates alone after Wajackoyah stormed out

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure stood alone during the presidential debate held Tuesday, after his Roots party counterpart Professor George Wajackoyah walked out.

Wajackoyah had demanded to have all the four candidates including Raila Odinga (Azimio), William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance (UDA) debate on the same podium, dismissing the organisers’ guidelines that divided it into two tiers.

Wacjakoyah was paired with Mwaure for polling less than 5 per cent popularity while Raila and Ruto was to debate with Raila due to their high popularity.

Also read:

Wajackoyah storms out of CUEA, says can only face all candidates not just Mwaure

The media must be fair and stop this bias. I will not take part unless I am on the same podium with all the candidates,” Wajackoyah said before he walked out of the Catholic University, the venue of the presidential debate in Nairobi, Karen.

Under rules governing the joint media presidential debate, candidates with more than 5 percent popularity rating will be paired together while those below will face each other.

This leaves Odinga and Ruto to debate on the same platform while Wajackoyah is supposed to face Mwaure.

“Who conducted that poll, why is the media out to decide the fate of this election,” Wajackoyah said.

So far, Raila has said he will boycott the debate and has instead organised his own town hall meeting set for Thursday, saying he can’t face Ruto.

Ruto was set to take the podium alone from 7:30pm to 9:30pm, with Raila announcing that he will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Wajackoyah storms out of CUEA, says can only face all candidates not just Mwaure

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – Roots Party Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah stormed out of Catholic University Tuesday after organisers of the debate informed...

1 hour ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wajackoyah turns up at the presidential debate but insists on facing Raila, Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – Roots Party Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah has arrived at the Catholic University for the big debate, but insists...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mau Mau elders endorse Raila-Karua ticket, to campaign for Azimio in Mt Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya July 25 – The Mau Mau Governing Council of Elders has endorsed the joint Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential ticket binding...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua, the iron-lady deputising Raila for President under Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – Described by many as the ‘iron lady’ for her tenacity and strong character, Martha Karua is poised to become...

July 18, 2022

Fifth Estate

Opinion polls and the inevitability of Baba and Karua’s triumph

Opinion polls are attracting serious attention in the run-up to Kenyan elections set for August 9. Almost every week different pollsters release findings and...

July 16, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Karua-Gachagua debate set for Tuesday ahead of Raila-Ruto duel

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13- The Deputy Presidential debate will be held on Tuesday next week. A statement from the Presidential Debate Secretariat says the...

July 13, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Ruto now getting more media coverage than Raila: MCK data

NAIROBI, Kenya July 13-The latest data by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) shows that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto is...

July 13, 2022

August Elections

Karua marshals a million women to support her and Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says the August general election will avail an opportune time for...

July 9, 2022