US urges global investment in Haiti stability beyond security operations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24— The United States has called on the international community to step up support for Haiti by investing in economic opportunities and infrastructure, arguing that sustainable peace in the gang-ravaged country depends not only on security operations but also on long-term development.

In a statement to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), US Ambassador for Special Political Affairs Jennifer Locetta said defeating gang violence in Haiti requires coordinated global support to rebuild the country’s economy and prevent young people from being drawn back into criminal networks.

Ambassador Locetta said efforts to stabilise Haiti must go beyond military intervention and include job creation and capital investment to prevent vulnerable youth from returning to gang violence.

“We call on the international community to help us win peace for the long haul—injecting sorely needed investments through capital, infrastructure, and job creation to keep impoverished next-generation youth from returning to the deadly path of gang violence,” Locetta said.

Her remarks come as Haiti continues to grapple with escalating violence driven by heavily armed gangs accused of widespread abuses, including kidnappings, killings, and sexual violence.

The U.S. welcomed recent political developments, including the completion of the mandate of the Transitional Presidential Council and the transfer of power to Prime Minister Fils-Aimé and his cabinet, describing it as a step toward restoring governance.

Locetta noted that internationally backed security operations have made “measurable, if fragile, progress” in countering gang activity.

The Security Council last year authorised the deployment of a multinational Gang Suppression Force to support Haitian authorities in restoring order.

The force, expected to grow to 5,500 personnel, will conduct intelligence-led operations and secure critical infrastructure while working alongside Haitian institutions rather than replacing them, she said.

“That transition has begun,” Locetta added, stressing that success would ultimately be measured by how quickly Haiti can sustain its own security without external assistance.

The mission is supported by a hybrid model involving a UN logistical backbone through the United Nations Support Office in Haiti, aimed at enhancing operational capacity.

The United States also acknowledged contributions from several countries supporting the mission, including Kenya, Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica, Belize, and The Bahamas.

However, Washington stressed that security gains alone would not break Haiti’s cycle of violence.

Locetta emphasised the importance of pairing enforcement efforts with economic opportunities to provide alternatives for at-risk populations.

“Stability cannot be won through security forces alone,” she said.

The U.S. further highlighted the importance of political stability, welcoming progress by Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council in preparing for elections and urging continued international coordination to support a return to democratic governance.

It also praised efforts to revive Haiti’s disarmament and reintegration programmes, seen as key to reducing the influence of armed groups and supporting recovery.

The United States said it would review an upcoming report by the UN Secretary-General outlining options for a Haitian-led disarmament, dismantlement, and reintegration programme, as well as reforms to the justice sector.

Reaffirming its commitment, Washington said it would continue working with Haitian authorities and international partners to stabilise the country.