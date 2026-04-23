OPINION: The Complete Reunification of China is Unstoppable

Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has recently met with the delegation led by Cheng Li-wun, Chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in Beijing. This is the first such meeting between the two parties’ leaders in a decade. Xi pointed out that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait hope for peace and tranquility, as well as the improved cross-Strait relations. Differences in social systems should not be an excuse for secession. CPC is willing to work with all political parties including the KMT, as well as groups and people from all sectors in Taiwan, to strengthen exchanges and dialogue, promote peace across the Taiwan Strait, improve the well-being of the compatriots and advance national rejuvenation on the common political foundation of upholding the 1992 Consensus and opposing “Taiwan independence.” Both the mainland and Taiwan belong to one China. No matter how the international landscape and the situation across the Taiwan Strait may evolve, the overarching trend toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not change, and the prevailing momentum for the Chinese on both sides of the Strait to come together will not change. The important remarks by General Secretary Xi Jinping articulate the essential fact that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same community sharing weal and woe, send out a clear message that CPC Central Committee is firmly committed to promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations, and demonstrate strategic confidence in advancing the great cause of national reunification.

As a result of the civil war and the interference of external forces, the two sides of the Taiwan Strait have remained in the state of protracted political confrontation.However, Taiwan’s status as part of China’s territory has never changed. Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is the goal for which all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation have been striving. The one-China principle that the Chinese government upholds has become the basic norm of international relations observed by the international community. In 1971, the 26th session of the U.N.General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 to restore all the rights to the People’s Republic of China, which solemnly confirms and fully embodies the one-China principle.To date, 183 countries including 53 African countries have established and developed diplomatic relations with China on the basis of the one-China principle. In 2024, the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation passed the Beijing Declaration on Jointly Building an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future for the New Era, in which Africa reaffirms its firm commitment to the one-China principle, and reiterates that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and that Africa firmly supports all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification.

Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) authorities cling to the “Taiwan independence” separatist position, collude with external actors in provocative attempts to seek secession from China. They refuse to recognize the one-China principle, push forward “de-Sinicization” and “incremental independence”, connive at the radical separatist forces attempting to amend the “constitution” and revise the laws on cross-Strait relations. They sabotage and undermine exchanges, cooperation, and integrated development across the Taiwan Strait. Moreover, the DPP authorities, in collusion with external forces, relentlessly seek to create the false impression of “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan” internationally. The DPP authorities’ attempts to seek “Taiwan independence” have heightened tensions cross the Taiwan Strait, jeopardized the prospects of peaceful reunification, and violated the shared aspiration and fundamental interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait for peace, development, exchanges, and cooperation. Such acts are doomed to end in failure. One single African country, in disregard of the historical trend, stubbornly maintains so-called “diplomatic relations” with the Taiwan authorities and attempts to provide a platform for the latter to grandstand. This runs counter to the just stance of the overwhelming majority of African countries and the entire international community abiding by the one-China principle. They should mend their ways and return to the right path before it’s too late.

China’s complete reunification is in the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, and is the historical trend that cannot be halted. China will and must achieve reunification. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kenya has adhered to the one-China principle and properly handled issues relating to Taiwan. In April 2025, President Ruto paid a successful state visit to China. In the joint statement between the two countries, Kenya reaffirms its commitment to the one-China principle and reiterates that” Kenya resolutely opposes any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ and supports all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification.” China highly commends Kenya’s position and hopes that Kenya will continue to abide by the one-China principle, fully appreciate and firmly support China’s stance on issues pertaining to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(The writer is H.E.Guo Haiyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of Kenya)