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Nairobi Police Declare Tuesday’s Fuel Protests Illegal Over Lack of Notice

Police say they have not received any formal communication regarding the demonstrations, despite widespread mobilisation online.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 17 – Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has warned that planned protests over rising fuel prices scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, will not be permitted, citing failure by organisers to notify authorities as required by law.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Mohamud said the National Police Service (NPS) had not received any formal communication regarding the demonstrations, despite widespread mobilisation online.

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He emphasized that while the police do not oppose the constitutional right to picket, all public gatherings must comply with legal requirements, including submitting a notice at least 14 days in advance.

“Although we are aware of calls for protests next week, no official notification has been filed. This renders the planned demonstrations unlawful, and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Mohamud noted that the advance notice is necessary to allow police to coordinate security, agree on routes, and prevent disruptions to businesses and public order.

He further raised concern over increasing cases of organisers either skipping the notification process or deviating from agreed protest plans, sometimes resulting in chaos.

“We have recently witnessed instances where demonstrations turn violent or are exploited for criminal activity such as theft. This will not be tolerated, and those involved will face arrest,” he warned.

The police boss added that authorities have in recent weeks facilitated multiple lawful protests in Nairobi, underscoring that compliance with regulations remains key.

On security, Mohamud revealed that intensified operations targeting criminal gangs have led to the arrest of 84 suspects across the city. Among them are individuals linked to motorcycle gangs and other organised groups.

He said security teams have also recovered more than 120 motorcycles, some believed to have been used in criminal activities, along with weapons including bows and arrows.

Authorities say intelligence-led patrols will continue as part of efforts to curb rising cases of urban crime and ensure public safety.

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