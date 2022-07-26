Connect with us

Roots Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah and his running mate Justina Wamae.

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Wajackoyah turns up at the presidential debate but insists on facing Raila, Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – Roots Party Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah has arrived at the Catholic University for the big debate, but insists he won’t take part unless all candidates are on the floor.

“The media must be fair and stop this bias,” he said, “i am here for the debate but I will not take part unless I am on the same podium with all the candidates.”

His Roots party had earlier issued a statement saying he will take part unless paired with the main candidates Raila Odinga (Azimio La Umoja) and William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance) as well as David Mwaure of Agano party.

Under rules governing the joint media presidential debate, candidate with more than 5 per cent popularity rating will be paired together while those below will face each other.

This leaves Odinga and Ruto to debate on the same platform while Wajackoyah is supposed to face Mwaure.

Developing ……

