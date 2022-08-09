Wjackoyah: Let IEBC fix this KIEMS kit mess, so many of us yet to vote

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoya and many of his supporters were yet to vote more than 6 hours after polls opened.

He accused the electoral commission of incompetence, saying it could have tested the electronic system deployed to identify voters.

“In my stronghold of Matungu, people have not voted since morning and I have also not voted,” he said, “I have told people to cool down.”

He wondered “Why we should vote for the presidential election if I have not voted?”

“I am told Raila Odinga has voted, David Mwaure has voted and even William Ruto have all voted,” he said.

Wajackoyah arrived at his polling station in Matungu but was told the KIEMS kit had failed.

“Why couldn’t they test the kits before the election? They have been saying we wait, we have gone and come back it is the same story. The older generation has even left.

Several areas across the country were yet to vote or experienced a delay over KIEMS kits failure.

In some areas, IEBC resorted to the manual register while in others, voting was yet to start after IEBC officials said they were waiting for directions.

The Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati was expected to address a press conference later Tuesday over the matter and the suspension of the voting exercise in several areas over a mix-up in ballot papers. Others were missing.