BEIJING, China, Mar 7 - China is set to pass its first constitutional amendments in 14 years this weekend, but at Wednesday's public discussion on the changes, delegates seemed more interested in talking about beef noodles and taking naps. No one expected
Chinese grumble about ’emperor’ as congress fetes Xi
BEIJING, China, Mar 6 - President Xi Jinping's bid to rule for life has stunned many people in China. It left retired state-owned newspaper editor Li Datong cursing in a foreign language in a crowded mall. Belying Communist Party claims that "the masses"
China’s parliament opens focused on Xi power play
BEIJING, China, Mar 5 - China's rubber-stamp parliament opens Monday a major annual session set to expand President Xi Jinping's considerable power and clear him a path towards lifelong rule. Nearly 3,000 delegates from across China will gather at the
China downplays lifting of presidential term limit
BEIJING, China, Mar 4 - China sought on Sunday to downplay the Communist Party's move to scrap presidential term limits, a decision that could pave the way for Xi Jinping to remain president for life. The National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp
Trump praises China’s Xi for lifetime mandate extension
WASHINGTON, United States, Mar 4 - Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to cheer on China's Xi Jinping for paving the way to a limitless tenure, while delivering a lighthearted address at a Florida fundraising event. Trump seemed to jokingly muse over making
China says to ‘take necessary measures’ if US harms trade
BEIJING, China, Mar 4 - China will "take necessary measures" if the United States harms the country's economic interests, a Chinese official said Sunday, as President Donald Trump plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium. "China doesn't want a
China’s rubber-stamp legislature to give Xi free rein
BEIJING, China, Mar 2 - When President Xi Jinping attends the National People's Congress, he will swear an oath to uphold China's constitution. But first, he will remake it in his own image, legally formalising his almost limitless mandate to bend the
World braces for blowback from Xi lifetime power play in China
Beijing, China, Feb 28 - President Xi Jinping's leap toward lifelong rule has largely been met by guarded silence in world capitals as governments try to predict how China's formidable leader will wield his newfound power on the global stage.The Communist
Xi poised to extend power as China set to lift term limits
Beijing, China, Feb 26 - Xi Jinping, China's most powerful leader for decades, could stay in office indefinitely after the Communist Party called for the removal of presidential term limits. Xi, who is also party chief and seen as the country's most
In China’s eSport schools students learn it pays to play
Jinan, China, Feb 23 - Most teachers would not be impressed to discover a student playing video games in their class. But at a school in eastern China it is mandatory, part of a drive to train eSport champions and tap into the booming industry."Dammit,