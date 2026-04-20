Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Last December the government announced that no PSVs will be allowed to carry passengers between 6pm and 6am without a night travel permit from the National Transport and Safety Authority/FILE

Kenya

Transport Sector Demands Fuel Price Cap of Sh140 Diesel, Sh150 Petrol, Threatens Protests

The forum called for the immediate stabilisation of pump prices at Sh140 for diesel and Sh150 for petrol

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – The Motorist Association of Kenya (MAK)-led Transport Sector Forum has sharpened its demands to the government, placing fuel price stabilisation at the centre of urgent reforms needed to rescue the struggling industry.

Following a high-level consultative meeting in Nairobi, stakeholders said runaway fuel costs have pushed transport operators to the brink, with ripple effects already being felt across the economy through rising fares and commodity prices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The forum outlined several urgent measures it wants the government to implement, with a strong emphasis on capping fuel prices to restore predictability and affordability.

It is calling for the immediate stabilisation of pump prices at Sh140 for diesel and Sh150 for petrol, a move stakeholders say is critical to cushion both operators and consumers from persistent price shocks.

Industry players argue that without a cap, the current pricing volatility—under the oversight of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority—will continue to erode profitability, disrupt planning, and ultimately drive businesses to collapse.

They insist that stabilised fuel prices would not only protect transport operators but also ease pressure on the cost of living by lowering transport and food distribution costs.

The forum warned that failure to implement price caps and broader reforms could trigger job losses, business shutdowns, and potential protests within the sector.

Stakeholders also reiterated calls for complementary measures, including subsidies, pricing reforms, and a strengthened role for the National Oil Corporation of Kenya in fuel supply management.

“Stable fuel prices are not a luxury; they are the lifeblood of the economy,” the forum said, underscoring the direct link between pump prices and the overall cost of living.

The sector is now seeking urgent engagement with the government, warning that continued inaction could escalate tensions and deepen the economic strain on both businesses and ordinary Kenyans.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

COTU to Push for 23% Minimum Wage Increase Ahead of Labour Day

Atwoli pointed out that workers across the country are increasingly unable to meet basic needs amid sustained economic pressures.

7 minutes ago

Kenya

KIM Reassures Students as TVET Authority Revokes Accreditation, Orders Campus Closure

KIM urged calm among students, alumni, and partners, cautioning against speculation as consultations continue.

22 minutes ago

Kenya

Multi-Agency Team Seizes 250 Bags of Suspected Fake Fertilizer in Kakamega Crackdown

The investigation which was done in collaboration with the DCI, KEBS, and government chemists.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Taxpayers Group Warns Against Exploitative Transport Fare Hikes Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Nyangweso said the fare adjustments witnessed in parts of the country, including among operators of electric buses in Nairobi, do not reflect the actual...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DNA Breakthrough Identifies British Soldiers as Fathers of Kenyan Children Near Nanyuki Base

Paternity has so far been legally confirmed in 12 of the cases by the UK's highest Family Court judge.

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Meets Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

The talks focused on deepening cooperation in key sectors including trade, investment, climate action, and infrastructure development.

2 hours ago

Kenya

UDA Rolls Out Electronic Grassroots Elections in Kisumu to Strengthen Party Structures

Kisumu is among 23 counties where UDA will conduct grassroots elections this week, a process expected to determine leadership from the ward level up...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Junet Takes on Gachagua, Says ODM Has Stronger Nationwide Support

“ODM is not a village outfit. It is a national movement with representation across the country” - Junet

3 hours ago