Transport Sector Demands Fuel Price Cap of Sh140 Diesel, Sh150 Petrol, Threatens Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – The Motorist Association of Kenya (MAK)-led Transport Sector Forum has sharpened its demands to the government, placing fuel price stabilisation at the centre of urgent reforms needed to rescue the struggling industry.

Following a high-level consultative meeting in Nairobi, stakeholders said runaway fuel costs have pushed transport operators to the brink, with ripple effects already being felt across the economy through rising fares and commodity prices.

The forum outlined several urgent measures it wants the government to implement, with a strong emphasis on capping fuel prices to restore predictability and affordability.

It is calling for the immediate stabilisation of pump prices at Sh140 for diesel and Sh150 for petrol, a move stakeholders say is critical to cushion both operators and consumers from persistent price shocks.

Industry players argue that without a cap, the current pricing volatility—under the oversight of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority—will continue to erode profitability, disrupt planning, and ultimately drive businesses to collapse.

They insist that stabilised fuel prices would not only protect transport operators but also ease pressure on the cost of living by lowering transport and food distribution costs.

The forum warned that failure to implement price caps and broader reforms could trigger job losses, business shutdowns, and potential protests within the sector.

Stakeholders also reiterated calls for complementary measures, including subsidies, pricing reforms, and a strengthened role for the National Oil Corporation of Kenya in fuel supply management.

“Stable fuel prices are not a luxury; they are the lifeblood of the economy,” the forum said, underscoring the direct link between pump prices and the overall cost of living.

The sector is now seeking urgent engagement with the government, warning that continued inaction could escalate tensions and deepen the economic strain on both businesses and ordinary Kenyans.