Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US soldier charged after winning $400,000 betting on removal of Maduro

Van Dyke, an active-duty soldier in the US Army stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, won more than $409,000 (£303,702) as a result of his bets.

Published

April 24 – A US special forces soldier involved in the military operation that captured Nicolas Maduro has been arrested after he allegedly bet on the removal of Venezuela’s former leader before the information was publicly available.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged Gannon Ken Van Dyke after he allegedly made trades on Polymarket, a crypto-powered platform, on the basis of classified information.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“That is clear insider trading and is illegal under federal law,” Justice Department officials said.

Van Dyke, an active-duty soldier in the US Army stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, won more than $409,000 (£303,702) as a result of his bets.

US forces seized Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from their compound in Caracas in a dramatic, night-time raid on 3 January, and brought them to New York to face allegations of weapon and drug offences, which they deny.

Van Dyke allegedly placed bets on the timing and outcome of the operation, known as Operation Absolute Resolve, “all to turn a profit”, the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The DOJ alleges that on or about 26 December 2025, Van Dyke created a Polymarket account and began trading on Maduro and Venezuela-related markets. He is accused of making bets of more than $33,000 (£24,500) while in possession of classified nonpublic information about Operation Absolute Resolve.

The insider trading suspicions looming over Trump’s presidency

In a statement posted on social media on Thursday, Polymarket said: “When we identified a user trading on classified government information, we referred the matter to the DOJ & cooperated with their investigation.”

The company added: “Insider trading has no place on Polymarket. Today’s arrest is proof the system works.”

Van Dyke has been charged with unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud and making an unlawful monetary transaction, according to an indictment unsealed on Thursday.

“Our men and women in uniform are trusted with classified information in order to accomplish their mission as safely and effectively as possible, and are prohibited from using this highly sensitive information for personal financial gain,” said acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche.

“Widespread access to prediction markets is a relatively new phenomenon, but federal laws protecting national security information fully apply.”

US Attorney Jay Clayton for the Southern District of New York, where the case will proceed, added that prediction markets “are not a haven for using misappropriated confidential or classified information for personal gain”.

The justice department officials said that as a soldier Van Dyke signed nondisclosure agreements in which he promised to “‘never divulge, publish, or reveal by writing, words, conduct, or otherwise . . . any classified or sensitive information’ relating to military operations”.

Federal prosecutors allege that starting from 8 December 2025 until at least 6 January 2026, Van Dyke was involved in the planning and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve and had access to sensitive, nonpublic, classified information about that operation.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an independent US federal agency, said it had also filed a complaint against Van Dyke accusing him of engaging in insider trading.

Asked about the alleged betting during an unrelated event on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said he had not heard about it but would look into it.

When asked about concerns that prediction markets could lead to insider trading, the president said he is “not happy with any of that stuff”.

“The whole world, unfortunately, has become somewhat of a casino, and you look at what’s going on all over the world, in Europe and every place, they’re doing these betting things,” he said. “I was never much in favour of it.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

OPINION: How China is Turning Its Four Propositions into a New Global Playbook

The first proposition, peaceful coexistence, is increasingly reflected in the Global Security Initiative (GSI), which prioritises dialogue over confrontation and collective security over bloc...

2 days ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: War or Wisdom: Why China’s Approach Outshines America’s Middle East Strategy

From the onset of the crisis, Beijing has been consistent in its position. It condemned the killing of Iran’s leadership. It called for restraint....

April 9, 2026

Top stories

Is Trump any closer to an Iran exit strategy?

White House officials insist the US is dictating the course of events in Iran. But Iran's rejection of the peace plan underscored the reality...

March 26, 2026

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Consistency in diplomacy matters in an uncertain world

The concept reflects the belief that global challenges require collective solutions and that international cooperation can generate outcomes that benefit all participants.

March 15, 2026

World

Trump says US attack on Iran capable of going ‘far longer’ than 4 to 5 weeks – China Daily

Earlier, Trump told the New York Post that he is not ruling out sending US ground troops into Iran "if they were necessary".

March 4, 2026

World

Explainer: What to know about latest U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran?

CAIRO, March 1 (Xinhua) — Iran’s state media confirmed Sunday that its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint U.S.-Israeli attack...

March 2, 2026

World

Why Trump means the Cuban Revolution faces its biggest threat yet

With the Cuban economy in freefall since the coronavirus pandemic, no gas has been delivered to Brenei's flimsy home in a Havana suburb for...

February 27, 2026

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Kenya must act now, not celebrate too early

Equally commendable was the role played by the Kenyan Embassy in Washington, which represented Kenya with clarity, urgency, and professionalism during a complex and...

February 26, 2026