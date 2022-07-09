Connect with us

Roots Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah launched his manifesto at the KICC, Nairobi on June 30, 2022.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Wajackoyah to appoint Kinoti as Interior CS, lawyer Thiankolu as AG if he wins the Aug Elections

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Roots Party Presidential Candidate George Wajackoyah now says he will appoint Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI)  George Kinoti as the Interior Cabinet Secretary if he wins the Presidential election in August.

During a campaign tour in Meru County, Wajackoyah defended his choice saying Kinoti has been outstanding in the fight against corruption and money laundering.

“We want to deal with thieves of morale, the era of ‘wash wash’ and stealing public money and then you go telling people that you will be the next president. Kinoti is a man he has really tried to wrestle them though the issue has been politicized,” Wajackoyah said.

The Roots Presidential Candidate also promised to appoint lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu as Attorney General if he wins.

“Am going to appoint Muthomi Thiankolu if he accepts to be the new attorney general from August. When Muthomi is there as the attorney general and Kinoti as CS Interior wont I be able to do my job?” he posed.

