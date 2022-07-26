Connect with us

Roots party presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah at the Catholic University for the presidential debate. he is accompanied by his Spokesman Jaymo Ule Msee on July 26, 2022.

Wajackoyah storms out of CUEA, says can only face all candidates not just Mwaure

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – Roots Party Presidential candidate Professor George Wajackoyah stormed out of Catholic University Tuesday after organisers of the debate informed him that he will not be on the second tier.

Wajackoyah arrived at the university accompanied by his Spokesman Jaymo Ule Msee and a lawyer, and left within 10 minutes.

“The media must be fair and stop this bias. I will not take part unless I am on the same podium with all the candidates,” he said.

Wajackoyah said he opted to go the debate venue to confirm if he was in the second tier of the debate after the Secretariat failed to respond to his letter.

His Roots party had earlier issued a statement saying he will take part unless paired with the main candidates Raila Odinga (Azimio La Umoja) and William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance) as well as David Mwaure of Agano party.

Under rules governing the joint media presidential debate, candidate with more than 5 percent popularity rating will be paired together while those below will face each other.

This leaves Odinga and Ruto to debate on the same platform while Wajackoyah is supposed to face Mwaure.

“Who conducted that poll, why is the media out to decide the fate of this election,” Wajackoyah said.

So far, Raila has said he will boycott the debate and has instead organised his own town hall meeting set for Thursday, saying he can’t face Ruto.

Also Read:

Ruto is an unworthy competitor who does not deserve my time, Raila says
